Fan Claims She Took A Video Of Blake Lively In A Hotel During SXSW Weekend. Then Weird Stuff Started Happening
A viral TikTok sparked a larger conversation among movie fans.
Most of what’s been coming out about Blake Lively in recent weeks has had more to do with the timeline of the myriad lawsuits she’s caught up in as part of her harassment allegations against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Amidst this backdrop, a TikTok user said she took what she feels was innocuous video of the Another Simple Favor star in a hotel lobby in Texas after the movie’s SXSW premiere, and alleges her team didn’t like it.
In fact, in a four-part TikTok, content creator Kaitlyn Cooper alleged that after she took footage of Blake Lively, things took a weird turn. In her series of videos, she said Blake and her security team found her the next day in the parking garage and reportedly followed her to her car so the celebrity could take her own video of the content creator and her license plate. According to Kaitlyn, once she started talking about the incident on social, she alleged she was harassed online by Blake’s team, stating she believed even the actress' nanny watched her Stories about the incident.
The full four-part series is long-winded, but you can watch the shortened version, below.
@kaleidwithkait ♬ original sound - kaleidwithkait
The social media influencer said she caught some footage of Lively entering the Hotel 1928 in Austin, Texas wearing a white blouse and jeans from a distance. Prior to the Another Simple Favor sequel actress showing up, she noted that she didn’t know who the celebrity was going to be -- that is, until she heard the actress speaking. But she said she’d hung around the hotel given it was SXSW and a bunch of floral arrangements were being delivered, a visual queue that she said made her feel a VIP was incoming.
She eventually nabbed some footage of Lively walking into the space. The video, as she put it on TikTok, “was very insignificant” and was only 18 seconds long. But the actress seemingly didn’t like she'd grabbed the video, and the next day she said Lively and her bodyguard actually followed her to the parking garage and gave her a taste of her own medicine.
Neither this encounter nor the harassment she said she endured by Lively's team has been confirmed with footage. For her part, Cooper said in her video follow-ups she was so shocked she didn't whip out her own phone.
Cooper did speak with the Daily Mail about the incident, and said she was just confused as the incident was unfolding.
The incident has also not been confirmed by Lively or her team, but Cooper believes a smear campaign was begun after she uploaded her TikTok videos, with some unkind comments being made about her, including one about her being “fat.”
Fans have started weighing in after she dropped several viral posts in a row, but not everyone feels this is fair. Some commenters have called her out over the details related to the alleged incident, feeling she made a mountain out of a mole hill for quick social hits. Others have connected what happened to the “smear campaign” that Lively’s legal team has alleged Justin Baldoni and his team got up to during the course of their It Ends With Us problems.
At the end of the day, SXSW was supposed to be all about Another Simple Favor reviews, but we’ve ended up hearing about much more behind-the-scenes gossip. For example, audiences focused more in on Anna Kendrick’s awkward response when asked what it was like to work with Lively again and now we're hearing about this alleged random TikTok incident. Hopefully, interest in the movie itself will pick up as we inch closer to release.
