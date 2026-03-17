Fans Had A Lot Of Thoughts About Florence Pugh’s Clay-Covered Dune 3 Face, And She Responded

After getting our first unsettling look at what’s ahead in the upcoming Dune: Part Three, it turns out Timothée Chalamet’s not the only one looking dramatically different this time around. Florence Pugh has now entered the chat with a visual of Princess Irulan from the 2026 calendar release, which is just as hard to ignore. After she posted a pic of her character's clay-covered face, fans had a lot to say. Well, now she’s responded.

Florence Pugh shared an image on Instagram showing Irulan, her face covered in cracked, clay-like material. The image below is stark, textured, and, honestly, a bit eerie, especially given how polished and composed the character appeared in Dune: Part Two. Naturally, the internet reacted within seconds.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

So, how did fans respond? About as over-the-top as you’d expect.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fans' Responses To Princess Irulan’s Clay Face

Instead of diving straight into plot theories, plenty of fans fixated on something else entirely: what was going on with that clay-covered face?

A lot of the early reactions leaned into humor. Comments like @morgflorals’ “What foundation do you use?!” and @pubity’s “Love your makeup here” captured the tone right away. When a look is that intense, sometimes the only option is to joke about it. Fashion designer Harris Reed kept things especially dry with a simple “Casual.”

Others took the comparison in a different direction. “That looks like a very nice face mask,” wrote content creator stellalasaurus, while @ayeeeitstoriii asked, “What kind of clay mask are you using queen?” At that point, the comment section started to feel like a very niche skincare forum.

And that was just scratching the surface. A few more standout reactions included:

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@Camerongsands: “girl why are they trying to cover your face card🙄”

“girl why are they trying to cover your face card🙄” @Joefevs: “She needs a better skincare routine”

“She needs a better skincare routine” @polo.nyyy12: "not exclusively on tiktok i hope tf not??"

"not exclusively on tiktok i hope tf not??" @thisoddangel: “This will be what gets me into the dune series”

“This will be what gets me into the dune series” @charliemwashby: "Girl, drop that skincare routine!"

So yes, fans were keeping things… subtle. As for Florence Pugh’s response? It was exactly as playful as you’d expect.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Florence Pugh Responds To Dune 3 Fans

Pugh didn’t leave fans hanging for long. She reposted the image to her Instagram Stories and added a short caption: “Check out why Irulan has a clay mask in Dune 3🥰” The “clay mask” comments have officially been acknowledged.

More importantly, her response may suggest there’s a real in-universe explanation behind the look. Given how Dune tends to handle politics, religion, and symbolism, it’s not hard to imagine this being tied to something ceremonial, strategic, or even personal for Irulan as the story moves forward.

Either way, the image has already done what any good first look should do. It grabbed attention and got people talking, even if that conversation briefly turned into skincare recommendations. Now the only real question is whether Irulan’s “routine” is something fans will actually want to try… or something best left on Arrakis.

Alongside Pugh’s Irulan, Dune: Part Three will bring back several familiar faces, including Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. Robert Pattinson is also joining the lineup as the film’s antagonist, Scytale. The next chapter hits theaters on December 18, going head-to-head with Avengers: Doomsday. In the meantime, fans can revisit the first two films, along with the prequel series Dune: Prophecy, with an HBO Max subscription.