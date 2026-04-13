Avengers: Doomsday Is Reportedly In Test Screenings, And Rumors Claim It’s Getting This Thrilling Feedback

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which is arriving this December. A new rumor claims that the movie is already having test screenings, including a bold claim about how it's performing.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, so there are countless rumors and theories about what might happen when its finally released. The Doomsday cast is stacked, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are curious about how they'll interact. A report from scooper MTTS made a wild claim about how the blockbuster is testing, in a post that reads:

Marvel Studios held a private test screening of the pre-reshoots version of Avengers: Doomsday for Kevin Feige and select staff, and they were very pleased with it, some even called it the best Marvel movie yet.

Well, that's quite the claim. There have been plenty of excellent MCU movies over the years, including megahits like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Panther, and Avengers: Endgame (which because the highest grossing movie of al time). If Doomsday is somehow the greatest installment in the shared universe then we must be in for a treat this winter.

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Of course, we should probably take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being. After all, Doomsday's reshoots are reportedly happening, so the movie isn't actually finished. Still, it's an encouraging update that is sure to make anticipation for the blockbuster even higher.

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The pressure is definitely on for Avengers: Doomsday to deliver, and hopefully bring audiences to theaters like The Russo Brothers' last two movies. The MCU has had some struggles post-Endgame, with Eternals failing to resonate with audiences and The Marvels bombing at the box office. But audiences love The Russo's Marvel projects, and Avengers movies usually get butts in seats thanks to their implications over the entire shared universe.

The Russos do have a stellar track record with Marvel, so this rumor doesn't feel impossible. But we'll have to wait a few more months to see how it ends up ranking in the overall MCU. No pressure.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. The Russo Brothers will then work on its sequel Secret Wars, so there's plenty of crossover action to look forward to.