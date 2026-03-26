Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Makes Claims About What The Reshoots Are For (And It Makes Total Sense)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that consistently puts out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. It's safe to say that Avengers: Doomsday is the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie, and there are countless rumors about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves. And a new rumor may offer a clue as to what the filmmakers are hoping to capture during reshoots.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, so there are ton of theories and rumors circulating online. Reports about the movie's reshoots came back in February, but a report by scooper Daniel Richtman (via HeroicHollywood) may offer a clue as to what's being filmed. Per this report, reshoots are going to be "character focused” additional scenes to help flesh out the characters' relationships. So rather than making huge changes like Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots, this report claims that the bones of Doomsday aren't being altered.

Obviously, this is just a rumor at this point, so we should probably take it with a grain of salt for the time being. Still, it might quell fears that the next Avengers movie is making big changes to its content. We'll just have to wait and see if this report ends up being legit.

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The Doomsday cast list revealed that entire teams of heroes are somehow factoring into this story, likely providing fans with plenty of thrilling crossovers. If those character interactions are what's being worked out in reshoots it would track. The Russo Brothers are balancing a giant ensemble of beloved heroes throughout the movie's mysterious runtime.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that reshoots are pat of every major MCU blockbuster. They're usually planned for in the schedule, so it's not like there's anything unique about Doomsday doing some additional photography. But the question is just how much the story is being changed; are we getting additional character-driven scenes or is the story being hauled a la Captain America 4? Only time will tell.

Anticipation for the next Avengers movies has been steadily building, especially after Marvel put out a number of mini teasers. The Captain America clip confirmed Chris Evans would be back, despite not originally being on the cast list. So there's no telling what other surprises The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about what's coming as it gets closer to release.