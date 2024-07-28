Fans Thought Megan Fox Was Pregnant After Showing Up In MGK’s New Video. What’s Really Going On
I can see how this could be confusing.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were both open about how devastating it was to suffer a pregnancy loss, with the actress writing about it in her poetry book Pretty Boys are Poisonous and MGK doing the same in his song “Don’t Let Me Go.” That’s undoubtedly why fans were so excited to see Fox sporting a baby bump in her twin flame’s new music video for “Lonely Road.” Is Megan Fox pregnant? Not so fast. Let’s take a look at what’s really going on, according to sources, and what people are saying.
Sources Say Megan Fox Is Not Pregnant Despite ‘Lonely Road’ Music Video
Things seem to be looking good for Megan Fox and MGK (real name Colson Baker), after they chilled together at a Fourth of July party; however, that doesn’t appear to mean that they’re having a baby together or even getting married anytime soon. They sure had us fooled, though, when Fox showed up in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Lonely Road” music video — a collaboration with Jelly Roll — with a baby bump that her (former?) fiancé held and kissed multiple times. An insider told US Weekly
The bump was reportedly not real, and later in the video, after MGK’s character is arrested for a bank robbery, Megan Fox’s character brings their baby girl to visit the dad in prison. So it seems the pregnancy served a narrative purpose, but it should be noted that neither of the Good Mourning stars have commented on the inevitable pregnancy rumors.
I can only imagine how emotional it must have been for the couple to act like they were having a child for the music video after what they went through, because of course it led to a lot of fan speculation.
What Fans Thought About Megan Fox’s Baby Bump
After all of the headlines surrounding Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s miscarriage — not to mention a recent influx of celebrity pregnancies, including Justin and Hailey Bieber announcing theirs in a video — it’s easy to see why the “Lonely Road” video would get fans excited. Many of them certainly saw this as their own reveal, as X (Twitter) users commented things like:
- Megan Fox pregnant. MGK just revealed on his new music video with Jelly Roll. Congratulations – Wordz_onlife
- WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT MEGAN FOX IS PREGNANT?!?!? – starlight_tv_
- Megan Fox Is pregnant OMG😍😍😍😍 – prettyasssteph1
- MEGAN FOX IS PREGNANT ????! – svddencvnt
OK, so there was clearly some confusion. The couple are keeping their relationship more private these days, so we don’t really know if they’re planning to walk down the aisle or try again to have a baby together.
Megan Fox has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — Noah, 11, Journey, 10, and Bodhi, 7. MGK, meanwhile, shares 14-year-old Casie with his ex Emma Cannon. We’ll have to see what the future holds for these two as far as extending that family.
