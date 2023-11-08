Megan Fox Has Opened Up About Her ‘Very Difficult’ Pregnancy Loss With Machine Gun Kelly

Amidst the publication of Megan Fox’s first book – a collection of poetry titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which hitting bookshelves on Tuesday – the actress has shared a challenging experience both she and longtime partner Machine Gun Kelly went through in their personal life. The Hollywood couple apparently dealt with the heartbreak of a miscarriage, which Fox has shared for the first time amidst her book’s release.

While sitting with Good Morning America , the star best known for the Transformers films and cult horror favorite Jennifer’s Body opened up about facing a “very difficult” pregnancy loss with punk rock artist MGK, aka Colson Baker. In her words:

I had never been through anything like that before in my life. I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? And why did this happen?'

The couple have notably had an on-and-off relationship these past few years. As Megan Fox shared during the interview, there’s a deeper and more emotional journey the pair have faced during their relationship amidst repeated questions of the couple still being engaged across 2023. While Fox and MGK have never publicly discussed it, when Baker performed his song “Twin Flame” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, he dedicated the performance to Fox and their “unborn child.”

Fox writes about her pregnancy loss in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in two poems, titled “i” and “ii.” In the poems, she mentions having an ultrasound next to a bed and being “10 weeks and a day” along. Among the heartbreaking words she writes on the topic are, “Do you think that if she could have she would have left a suicide note?" In another line in the book, she imagines holding the baby to her chest as "they rip you from my insides” became her somber reality instead.

Megan Fox has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: 10-year-old Noah Shannon, nine-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and six-year-old Journey River. Machine Gun Kelly has a 14-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with his ex Emma Cannon.

The poetry collection also allows Megan Fox to give voice to mental, physical and emotional relationship abuse over the years. During her morning show interview about the book, where she donned her new fiery red hairstyle , she shared that the book is “not an exposé” or a memoir, and she didn’t write it to name any names. She said that she has “shared energy” with a few “horrific and very famous people” who “no one knows she was involved with.” She also writes separately about Machine Gun Kelly, calling him her “true love,” “soulmate” and “twin flame” in descriptions throughout the collection’s pages.