I'm Worried The Russos Are Wasting A Great Marvel Story As A B-Plot For Avengers Doomsday

The first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is here, and at the risk of sounding alarmist, I'm worried. While I'm excited for the upcoming Marvel movie and know it's going to make a big splash with audiences, I can't help but be concerned about the X-Men and their place in the story.

Kevin Feige already confirmed the upcoming movie is heavily influenced by two prominent comic book storylines, but I have a feeling a third is in play. Is it possible this movie is also influenced by Avengers vs. X-Men, and we're going to see an adaptation of that play out in the movie?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Why I Think Avengers: Doomsday May Be Loosely Adapting Avengers Vs. X-Men

If you watch the Avengers: Doomsday trailer clearly, one thing stands out above all else. The Avengers and the X-Men are never seen fighting alongside each other or meeting, but we see them fighting other Avengers. There's a quick shot of Gambit fighting Shang-Chi, and it also seems Mystique transforms into Yelena Belova in the midst of a battle.