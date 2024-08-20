Fans Worry About Alicia Silverstone After She Seemingly Ate Random Poisonous Fruit On TikTok

There's a growing worry on the internet surrounding the star of one of the best '90s teen movies, Alicia Silverstone. In one of the more bizarre celebrity stories in recent memory, many are looking for updates on the actress after she made a viral video of eating a random fruit some believe could have been poisonous and fatal. It's a wild story with an even wilder video, given the context.

The video starts with Silverstone, an actress with a long list of work to watch if you liked her in her breakout Clueless, filming a video for her TikTok account on the street in London. In the video, she asks her followers for help identifying a fruit that she picked up off the ground. She then points the camera to a bush behind a gate in someone's front yard and notes that while she thought it was a tomato, it tastes like a pepper. Check out the video and Silverstone taking a bite out of the fruit below:

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔 ♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone

As of writing, that video was shared many hours ago, and there's been nothing from Alicia Silverstone in thirteen hours on her Instagram, Facebook, X, or TikTok accounts. What's more concerning is that many people who watched flew to the replies to note that she might've eaten a poisonous fruit. Here's a glimpse of the comments attached to the video:

Jerusalem Cherry… They are poisonous 😬 - TexaCali40

Why would ANYONE eat random, unknown things from the street?!? 🙄 - Sandyy151515

Can someone tag me when we know she's OK 😫 - francauseascene

In Girl Scouts, I learned red is dead - shelleneeeee

A look into Jerusalem Cherry's on PoisonsInfo.Health provided more information on the fruit, which looks and tastes similar to a cherry tomato. Once ingested, the fruit can cause fever, sweating, vomiting, increased heart rate, stomach pain, and headaches. These symptoms can take several hours to occur but can last for days. There's also a note that death has been reported for those who ingest it, with no specific amount given as to how much could be fatal.

That said, I don't wish to be an alarmist here. We don't know for sure what type of fruit Alicia Silverstone ingested, and it was only a very small bite. The actress might just be focusing more on other things like her passions as an activist rather than browsing the internet. Handling fame as a celebrity can be hard, and I can imagine I wouldn't want to spend most of my day looking up things about myself.

Here's hoping that we'll get an update from Alicia Silverstone in the coming days, and maybe some confirmation about whether or not she did eat a poisonous fruit or not. If she did, I'd wager it's going to replace her biggest regret of giving away all her clothes from Clueless. Still, I can't imagine that it was any more uncomfortable than working on Batman and Robin.

Hopefully, an update on Alicia Silverstone is right around the corner.