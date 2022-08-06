Ferris Bueller Star Edie McClurg Reportedly The Victim Of An Elder Abuse Scheme

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actress Edie McClurg has been battling dementia, which is when one's thinking, memory, and reasoning are impaired. Unfortunately, the vulnerability of dementia can be easily taken advantage of by the wrong people. The Missouri native has reportedly been a victim of an elderly abuse scheme.

In February of 2019, TMZ broke the story that McClurg’s family applied for conservatorship because of her ongoing struggles with dementia, and that she was living with "a verbally abusive male companion" who tried to influence the handling of her estate by getting her to sign documents. That “male companion” is identified as Michael Ramos, who was given permission by the judge in the conservatorship case to stay in her home for “companionship.” However, things took a dark turn more recently, with TMZ now reporting that the unemployed Ramos allegedly tried to move McClurg out of California to marry her while knowing she lacked the mental capacity.

The new medical documents have said that the 77-year-old got protection from a judge who ordered Ramos to back away from his reported marriage plan. The documents also state that Ramos also supposedly sexually assaulted Edie McClurg’s caregiver, and this has since been covered in a police report already filed with the LAPD. While the comedic actress and Ramos were never romantically involved, her caretaker is afraid that Ramos could have sexually assaulted McClurg, but that her condition stopped her from realizing what was going on.

After a lawyer for the conservatorship asked the courts to remove Ramos from McClurg’s home, the judge was able to grant a temporary restraining order. Ramos is not allowed to contact the American actress and must stay at least 100 yards away from both her and her home. Ramos has also been told to move out and not return. There will be a hearing next month for further developments.

Edie McClurg has not been the only celebrity to deal with elderly abuse. Comic book writer Stan Lee's business partner, Keya Morgan, was charged with elderly abuse through false imprisonment, fraud and forgery in May 2019. While Lee, who passed away in November 2018, initially denied claims of Morgan reportedly taking advantage of him, a restraining order was eventually filed against Morgan back in August 2018 for mishandling over $5 million of his money. He even moved Lee to an undisclosed location to keep him away from friends and family, as well as embezzled his artwork. It’s very tragic when elderly celebrities have to face the cruelty of others looking to exploit their fortune or take advantage of any ailments they have.

You may remember Edie McClurg for being part of the cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as the calm, yet sarcastic school secretary. I’m sure you think of her whenever you hear the phrase “He’s a righteous dude.” She would also work with Ferris Bueller director John Hughes several times in movies like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, She’s Having a Baby and Curly Sue. She was also a voice actress in well-known movies like The Little Mermaid, Wreck-It Ralph, as well as voiced herself on an episode of Family Guy. Her most recent film role was playing Nurse Jane in Eyes Upon Waking.