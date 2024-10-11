We Got Our First Look At Freakier Friday And Its Release Date, And I'm Freaking Out

This is it, it's the ultimate reunion! Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have been set to come back for another Freaky Friday movie, and now it's officially found a place on the 2025 movie schedule. After the sequel titled Freakier Friday was shot earlier this year, we officially have a release date and first look, and I cannot wait to rock out with this mother-daughter duo again.

Disney shared a photo of Curtis' Tess and Lohan's Anna recreating the most famous scene from the original movie on the set of Freakier Friday to celebrate its release date announcement. Take a look:

TGIF. 😱 😱 #FreakierFriday arrives in theaters August 8, 2025! pic.twitter.com/a7m0itR9JvOctober 11, 2024

Did anyone else have "I'm like the crypt keeper!" ring in their head the moment this image was registered by their eyeballs? That very scene from the original 2004 movie, when the two Colemans realized they had swapped bodies, is the very moment they are referencing with this photo. However, I wonder if this is a staged photo just to get us stoked for the movie or if it's actually from the film itself.

Also, why would Curtis and Lohan's characters be wearing nearly matching pajamas? It's so unlike them. Though a lot can happen in 20 years, can't it?

As someone who grew up loving the original Freaky Friday, my first impression was: why is Jamie Lee Curtis wearing what looks like her wig from the Halloween sequels? In the 2004 movie, she rocked short hair that is pictured below from when the movie first started production and it goes much more with the character from Freaky Friday. However, there has to be some explanation. Perhaps once Anna gets back into her body she'll opt for a rockin' haircut?

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)

Questions aside, it's very exciting that Freakier Friday will get a theatrical release after so many Disney sequels, like Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2, opted to be exclusives for those with a Disney+ subscription, and therein missed out on being event films to get off our couches for. Its release date of August 8, 2025, has me freaking out too, because that's less than a year from now!

Also, at the moment, its only major competition will be the Fantastic Four movie that's coming out a couple of weeks before and DreamWorks' The Bad Guys 2.

Freakier Friday wrapped filming in August after reuniting the original cast after 20 years and bringing along new talent as well. Yes, Chad Michael Murray is also coming back as Jake, however, we know that Manny Jacinto will be playing the husband of Lohan's character. Mark Harmon will also return to play the husband of Curtis' Tess along with the members of Anna's band Pink Slip (played by Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson) and Pei-Pei and her mom (Rosalind Chao and Lucille Soong).

The movie is directed by Late Night's Nisha Ganatra from a screenplay by Dollface's Jordan Weiss. With a release date and first look, I can no longer dream of a sequel, it's happening this coming summer and that photo sums up my reaction.