Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Freakier Friday Wrapping With ‘No Filter’ Selfie While Reflecting On Lindsay Lohan Sequel

It’s hard to believe after over two decades, we’re finally going to get the Freaky Friday sequel fans have been wanting . What makes this sequel so high in demand is getting to revisit the onscreen movie/daughter duo that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan brought to the first Disney movie. The Halloween actress sure is excited for fans to see Freakier Friday as she posts a “no filter” selfie to celebrate her and Lohan’s filming wrap-up.

To think that Freaky Friday 2 was in the talking stages last year when Jamie Lee Curtis shared her thoughts on the possibility of a new movie being “a nice little revisit.” Then our dreams came true when Lindsay Lohan confirmed the Disney sequel back in March that’s making us crank up Pinkslip tracks and think twice before reading a fortune cookie. After a summer of filming, Curtis was happy to celebrate Freakier Friday shooting wrapped up in a “no filter” Instagram selfie below:

I’m sure all of the blood, sweat, and tears were worth it putting Freakier Friday together. Based on a sweet photo Jamie Lee Curtis took with Lindsay Lohan back in November, it looks like the on-screen mother/daughter chemistry is still there between them. I’d love to see how the relationship between Anna and Tess is after all the years since a magical fortune cookie made them switch bodies. As freaky as it was to literally walk in the shoes of another, it gave them a better understanding of what their lives are like and strengthened their loving bond.

It’s also very big of Jamie Lee Curtis to not only mention Lindsay Lohan in her post but to bring into account new talent the sequel will introduce like Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons. Just like how Freaky Friday gave Chad Michael Murray his big-screen debut, it’s nice that the sequel is doing the same thing for young talent.

Not only is Jamie Lee Curtis happy about Freakier Friday filming wrapping up, but so is her co-star Lindsay Lohan. She posted an Instagram photo of her own thanking everyone for being a part of this fantasy-comedy film with her:

I can imagine Freakier Friday being a big deal for Lindsay Lohan. Her last Disney movie was back in 2005 driving a live race car in Herbie: Fully Loaded. After all of these years of being away from Disney Studios while building her adult career, I can see how special it likely was for her to return. Lohan recently spoke about how emotional it was for her to return to her Disney roots considering the family-friendly studio cast her in movies that helped define her career as a child star and made her the talented actress she is today.

What we know so far about Freaky Friday 2 is that not only will Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan be coming back, but so will a number of other memorable characters from the body-swapping flick. We’ll see the return of Chad Michael Murray and other OGs like Pinkslip, Pei-Pei and her mother, Tess' husband Ryan, and even the evil teacher Mr. Bates. But other than young talent like Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons joining the new movie, The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto has revealed himself to play Anna’s husband. A lot of plot details have been kept on the DL, but we do know Anna is a grown mother to a teenage daughter and soon to have a stepdaughter. Something tells me the body-swapping curse hasn’t strayed away from the family the second time around.

