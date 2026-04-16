First Reactions To Footage From Michael B. Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair Are Finally Here: ‘Does This Billionaire Thing Really Work?’
Bring on the heist.
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Fresh off his 2026 Oscar win, Michael B. Jordan is back in action. This time, it’s for The Thomas Crown Affair, and he showed off the first footage for it at CinemaCon. Now, people are reacting to that first glance at this highly anticipated romantic crime thriller, and their thoughts on what’s to come have me very, very excited for this remake of one of the best heist movies.
This remake of The Thomas Crown Affair marks the second feature Jordan has directed, following 2023’s Creed III. He’s also set to star in the film alongside Adria Arjona. In the first trailer, it’s been reported that you can see Jordan in action as a thief, much like Pierce Brosnan and Steve McQueen were in 1999 and 1968, respectively, stealing a Van Gogh sunflower painting. It sounds like we’re going to see a sweeping, fun and hot crime caper when this film hits theaters, and that became clear after reading Wesley Stenzel’s recap for EW of the footage:
The setting of this film also seems to add to its irresistible ambiance. Another thing that adds to its sleek and sultry vibe seems to be the chemistry between Michael B. Jordan’s billionaire thief and Adria Arjona’s insurance investigator. According to The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood, all this comes together to give this film a “requisite scope”:Article continues below
Now, while details about the story of Jordan’s take on The Thomas Crown Affair are being kept under wraps for the most part, Deadline’s Jill Goldsmith did note how the actor’s chemistry with Arjona was very present in the trailer. Here’s what the outlet reported:
During the presentation, the Sinners star explained that his character “needed somebody who could keep him on his toes.” He also needed someone who could play this game of cat and mouse, but also fall in love with him. Well, Adria Arjona seems to be the perfect fit for the role, and I can’t wait to hear her say, “Tell me something: does this billionaire thing really work?”
Along with Jordan and Arjona, Kenneth Branagh is also in the cast. He’ll be playing the villain, and it sounds like the Creed star’s character might be out for revenge against him. Writing about this role as well as the high-stakes action and emotion that this trailer seemed to have, Chris Bumbray’s breakdown for JoBlo stated:
Well, this sounds like one great time at the theater, and you better believe I’ll be there to see the film from Jordan and Amazon/MGM.
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It’s also worth noting that JoBlo’s report explained that Jordan’s take on all this seems “pretty faithful to the concept of the original movies.” During the presentation, the actor did make his admiration of the first two iterations of this story known, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he pays homage to them.
Now, with all that being said, I cannot wait to see The Thomas Crown Affair. However, we’ll have to wait a bit for it. The film is not part of the 2026 movie schedule, but it will be in theaters on March 5, 2027. In the meantime, you can stream both the 1968 and 1999 versions of this story on Tubi, The Roku Channel or Pluto TV.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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