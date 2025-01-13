As Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Set Photos Spark Fans' Joy Online, We Now Have Our First Rumor About FNAF 3

Audiences will likely only see one film popping up on the 2025 movie schedule that combines animatronics, video game lore, and childhood traumas, and it’s not a M3GAN / Minecraft crossover, as semi-intriguing as that sounds. I’m of course talking about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the sequel to 2023’s box office smash from Blumhouse. The highly anticipated upcoming horror flick isn’t hitting theaters for a while yet, but fans can now savor a set of leaked production photos and possibly our first big live-action FNAF 3 rumor.

Five NIghts At Freddy's 2 Set Photos Reveal A New (Old) Location And More

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has been in production in South Louisiana and filming since Fall 2024, with Josh Hutcherson teasing a bigger and scarier movie this time around. (Co-star and William Afton portrayer Matthew Lillard said as much to CinemaBlend, also.) It's unclear how long we'll be waiting to see an official trailer, but thanks to some happy-go-lucky photographers, we now have an idea of what a future trailer will be teasing.

Though the set photos popped up in various places online, franchise fanatic @katsterlingfan has curated the majority of them, and is also the source of the rumor we'll get to lower down. Before that, though, let's run through a handful of the most exciting reveals seen in the new photos.

The Freddy Fazbear Pizza location seen in the first film will return, but in far worse shape than it was even when Mike was hired.

A different FFP location will appear in the sequel with a marquee sign that features not just Freddy, but all four of the main animatronics modeled as the characters' more cutesy Toy iterations. (Toy Freddy was confirmed via the first poster released online.) This pizzeria also looks pretty rundown and abandoned, but not completely.

Fazfest is almost definitely an official part of the movie! Not only were pics captured of lamp posts with Fazfest signs attached, but fliers were also seen advertising a big costume contest. Stylized booths were also seen selling in-universe merch for Freddy Fazbear and the other characters, and I can only assume the booths were part of Fazfest.

Other smaller details could be gleaned through the set photos as well, such as the first film's restaurant possibly having signs posted on the door directing visitors to the newer pizzeria. I also love the fact that the colors for the Fazfest lamppost signs are yellow and purple, which adds a bit of Mardi Gras flair to the faux event.

Rumor: FNAF 3 Is Set To Film Later This Year For A 2027 Release

One of the biggest surprises related to Five Nights at Freddy's box office success was that Blumhouse and Universal weren't already in active development on a sequel, though not even Jason Blum himself foresaw quite how big it would get. But could that timing change for a potential third film?

According to this X post, both filming and release plans have been tentatively agreed upon behind the scenes. Here's how they worded it:

Blumhouse's 'FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 3' will reportedly begin filming 6 months after the second movies release and they are looking at a potential 2027 release. (Maybe late 2027) I've been told this exclusively by somebody who I trust but, still, take this with a heavy grain of salt and keep in mind things can change since it's in very early pre-production stages.

All in all, the above FNAF 3 rumor is kind of meaningless, since it comes complete with a grain-of-salt warning as well as the notion that even if it was correct, one or more production changes could completely change up those expectations and cause a domino effect that leaves the third Five Nights movie coming out in 2045 or something. I'm not good at math if there aren't cupcakes involved.

If we do take this report as possessed animatronic gospel, though, then that could make for a situation where Blumhouse and Universal are able to mirror the rather rapid-paced production process that allowed for annual October releases for the first seven Saw films. I don't think we'll be gearing up for FNAF 7 in 2030 or anything, but I can easily see the studio churning out these horror flicks for as long as Jim Henson's Creature Shop puts their artistic touches on the non-human characters.

For now, we'll keep the bulk of our excitement tethered to Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which will indeed be hitting theaters on Friday, December 5, 2025.