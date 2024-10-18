Matthew Lillard Reveals When Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Is Filming And It’s Very Soon

Video game and horror film fanatics were swarming around the horror adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s . After the supernatural horror film crushed it at the box office , it was only natural to wonder when filming for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 would be underway. Matthew Lillard, who played the previous film’s antagonist, luckily gave us some hope that filming for the upcoming horror film will happen sooner than we expected.

It seemed to be a given that considering the massive success Five Nights at Freddy’s was at the box office we’d be getting a sequel. Not only because the video game adaptation’s ending set up a second movie to tie up loose ends, but for scaring big numbers during its debut at $80 million. That’s really impressive for a movie that had a simultaneous streaming release on Peacock . With its total gross being at $297.1 million, FNAF became Blumhouse’s most successful production to date .

Matthew Lillard first gave us hope about a sequel when he mentioned that a long legacy of Five Nights at Freddy’s video games means there are a lot of stories to tell and more exploration into that supernatural world. While the latest reported update about expected filming for the sequel would start in July, the Scream actor told ComicBook at New York Comic-Con that filming would actually start in “10 days.” That means that human actors will start going face-to-face with the infamous animatronics on October 27th!

It would appear that Matthew Lillard’s release date news would be accurate considering the Louisiana Entertainment site had an upcoming project on there called “Music Box.” Fans speculated that was in reference to the video game adaptation sequel. Their website says that filming for “Music Box” will be on October 28th which is a day later than Lillard’s newer statement. Whether the sequel is shooting on the 27th or the 28th, it’s still a great sign that filming is underway soon as that means we’ll be closer to getting future first looks and trailers.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What we know so far about the sequel is that Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard are for sure reprising their roles. Without knowing what the plot will be yet, The Hunger Games actor also gave an exciting update about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 that everything will be much bigger in terms of the stakes and the scare factor. That’s a relief considering the first movie didn’t have critics holding back about the jumpscares not going as hard as the video games . In a way, it’s only natural for the first movie of a successful horror film franchise to be child’s play on its scares only for each future movie to up the stakes.



With Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 starting to film as soon as the end of October, I’m already excited for what’s to come. As so many people tuned in to one of Blumhouse’s best horror films , I truly believe that the box office numbers will double the second time around with more scares and story developments expected to come. Without a release date yet, take a look at our 2025 movie releases so you’ll know when the anticipated sequel hits theaters and streaming.