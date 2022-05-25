Florence Pugh Calls Out Gossipers After Vacation Pics Of Her With Midsommar Co-Star Spur Dating Rumors
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Let a girl vacation in peace.
Florence Pugh has had a quick rise to fame following her 2019 breakout role in Midsommar, which has led her to become a Marvel star and reportedly one of Dune Part Two’s latest additions. Unfortunately, being in front of the spotlight has led to Pugh facing the internet's wrath regarding her dating life, again. The actress’ “blissful” Ibiza vacation was disrupted by rumors she has split with her boyfriend of three years, Zach Braff, because she is enjoying time with Midsommar co-star Will Poulter overseas, which she attended with other friends, also of the male variety.
After photos of Florence Pugh at the beach alongside a group of friends, including Will Poulter, Archie Madekwe, Harris Reed and Chet Lo, among others, the internet began to speculate that Pugh perhaps ended things with Braff for Poulter. Pugh took to her Instagram stories to set things straight, penning this:
Alongside the note, Florence Pugh went on to point out a number of paparazzi photos that surfaced online that were not depicting her vacation in a factual light. Many of the images apparently cropped out the other friends she was with while next to Will Poulter, making it look as if she was on a private vacation with him. She cleared things up with a few images, including this one of her Midsommar co-stars:
Florence Pugh also pointed out that while the paparazzi was snapping photos of them, she was snuggling with one of her best friends Olive, and her “nipple kept popping out.” Yet, the photographers didn’t catch that. Pugh claimed the paparazzi was “hiding behind some poor family, waiting for the optimum time of ‘let’s make a fake relationship happen.'"
After the photos hit the internet, one viral comment on Twitter said they would “support” Florence Pugh and Will Poulter dating because he is “better than that expired man,” referencing 47-year-old Zach Braff, whilst another user called her longtime boyfriend a “senior citizen.” Many of those people likely didn’t think Pugh could see their comments, but she clearly did and called out the gossipers to put a stop to the bullying of the Scrubs actor and rumors about Poulter.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have long been bullied for being in a relationship with a 21-year age difference. Back in 2020, Pugh also made a point to address negative comments about their relationship, saying she was “upset” to see commenters “hurling abuse” at them, politely asking people to not tell her who she should or should not love as it is not their place. While addressing rumors about Will Poulter on Tuesday, Pugh also said:
Although Florence Pugh did not mention Zach Braff specifically, just last month she posted a cute photo alongside Braff on her social media, wishing him a happy birthday and calling him a “beautiful human being” who she is lucky to witness his “incredible talent.” Now that Pugh has indeed addressed the rumors amidst her vacation, let’s focus back on her upcoming movies, including the very exciting and creepy Don’t Worry Darling alongside Harry Styles and Chris Pine, which hits theaters on September 23.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.