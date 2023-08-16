Florence Pugh Looked Punk Rock At The Actors Strike Picket Line, Especially For The Blunt Message On Her Sign

Look, I know the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is a big watershed moment for members of the Hollywood community to demand for change. However, Florence Pugh might have just won the picket line with her absolute serve of an appearance on Tuesday. The actress stood with other members of SAG-AFTRA at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California in an absolutely punk rock fit and a blunt sign to go with it.

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated star was spotted at the corporate home to Marvel Studios, for whom she's played Yelena Belova in Black Widow, Hawkeye and will appear in the forthcoming film Thunderbolts. While on the line, she rocked her spiky hair, which she recently likened to Guy Fieri's , and a frilly white summer dress. But what you also need to check out is the brutally honest sign she held while protesting in the California heat:

(Image credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The message on her sign reads “Grrrrrrr!!! THIS IS BULLSHIT!” Based on sentiments shared by actors as of late, that seems to sum up the way so many in the industry feel in regard to studios not accepting the terms they've set forth. The SAG-AFTRA actors strike has been raging on for a month now and, since a deal yet to be negotiated, Florence Pugh and other stars are not filming. Take another look at the actress in her sunnies, with La Croix in hand, while taking to the streets alongside other fellow thespians:

(Image credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The Little Women alum joins a number of big stars who are taking to the picket line to stand with SAG-AFTRA in recent days. Other notable names who've been spotted striking are Elliot Page, Christian Slater, Richard Gere, Bob Odenkirk and Billy Crystal. It was previously reported that A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston may not join the picket line as not to give the impression that major actors are “crying poor.” Said notion doesn't seem to be stopping the Midsommar star from picketing, though.

The actors strike was called on July 14, while the WGA Writers strike was already in motion. That latter protest has been in effect since May 1. Because of both strikes, Hollywood is essentially at a standstill when it comes to production on films and TV shows. As a result, a number of releases have been delayed due to the fact that actors and writers cannot promote their work during the strike.