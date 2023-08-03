Florence Pugh Just Compared Her New Look To Guy Fieri, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

Guy Fieri has been the Mayor of Flavortown for a very long time. However, he better watch out, because it sounds like Florence Pugh is coming for his title. This is because she just compared her own platinum blonde buzz cut to the Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host’s signature hairstyle, and I can't unsee it.

Pugh’s punk platinum look was on full display at a fancy car event in London last week, and now, she’s taken to her Instagram Stories to show how her new do looks from day to day. Harnessing her signature sense of humor and her love for cooking, she posted a selfie of her short hair as she wore black sunglasses, comparing herself to Guy Fieri, check it out:

I mean, now that she’s said it, I can’t unsee it. However, let it be known that I love it. Considering her ability to make marmalade , and the skills she showed off in her cooking IG stories she used to make, the comparison low-key makes sense. Between the platinum blonde spiky hair, the black sunglasses she’s sporting in these selfies and her love of food, Guy Fieri might have some light-hearted competition.

To make the comparison a bit more concrete, check out this photo of the Mayor of Flavortown:

(Image credit: Food Network)

As you can see, the long-time Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host is sporting his signature platinum blonde spiky hair, and if you look at Pugh’s photo below, her straight out of the shower do does resemble Fieri’s hair. The comparison is valid, and as the actress noted, she could be the new mayor of “‘Flo-ver town,” and I’d be here for it.

(Image credit: Florence Pugh's Instagram Stories)

For a bit of background as to why Florence Pugh is sporting a platinum-blonde look, it’s assumed that she cut her hair for her upcoming rom-com with Andrew Garfield , per Glamour . After debuting a super short haircut at the Met Gala, she followed it up by dying her hair pink, which she showed off while wearing a gauzy and gorgeous lavender sheer dress . Then we got the platinum blonde we know and love today.

She really seems to be unafraid when it comes to changing up her look, I mean she cut her own hair for A Good Person , and she always seems to be switching things up. This seems especially true now that she has such short hair.

While we won’t be seeing this buzz cut in any of Pugh’s movies on the 2023 film schedule (A Good Person, Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two), I hope we see more and more of her looks through social media. However, my real dream would be for her and Fieri to collaborate on a cooking show, and acknowledge their shared hairstyle.

I know this is farfetched, but a girl can dream. We know Florence Pugh can cook, and she has the look now, as she said, so I think it’s time to get the Mayor of “Flo-ver Town” on the Food Network with the Mayor of Flavortown.