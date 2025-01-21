Sorry Sydney Sweeney, An Expert Named A Totally Badass Actress As Much More Likely To Be The Next Bond Girl

Unfortunately the 2025 movie schedule hasn’t given us any inklings about what’s going on with Bond 26 . Which naturally is a source of frustration when it comes to those following Commander Bond’s exploits and eagerly awaiting what the next era of 007 will bring to the silver screen.

That being said, the betting odds continue to pour in when discussing the next chapter in over 60 years of cinematic espionage, with Sydney Sweeny’s Bond Girl odds only continuing to dominate. At least, that was the case until now, as Gambling.com betting expert James Leyfield has revealed a fresh round of numbers that puts the Anyone But You star in fourth place.

Our new favorite, fresh off of her harrowing performance in The Substance, is none other than Margaret Qualley; as you’ll see among the other candidates listed through these new Bond Girl betting odds:

Margaret Qualley - 13/8 (38.1%)

Saoirse Ronan - 7/4 (36.4%)

Marisa Abela - 2/1 (33.3%)

Sydney Sweeney - 5/2 (28.6%)

Molly Gordon - 3/1 (25%)

Dua Lipa - 4/1 (20%)

Michelle Keegan - 9/2 (18.2%)

Charlotte Kirk - 5/1 (16.7%)

Jodie Comer - 11/2 (15.4%)

Mikey Madison - 6/1 (14.3%)

Ana de Armas - 13/2 (13.3%)

Felicity Jones - 7/1 (12.5%)

Florence Pugh - 8/1 (11.1%)

Kaya Scodelario - 10/1 (9.1%)

As Sydney Sweeney has seemingly run away with the imaginations of James Bond bettors for almost a year, she would seem to be as strong of a front runner as potential 007 Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Which might be a hypothetical pairing people will start to get cozy with, even with all of the Henry Cavill/Margot Robbie fan art in the world.

However, the Sanctuary star’s new odds topping status is an interesting sign when paired with another recent addition. Qualley’s performance in the buzz-worthy The Substance might be part of what’s given her the generous bump in this field of betting. The same could be said for Anora actor Mikey Madison, who finds herself in the back of the pack - but still on the list.

It’ll be very interesting to see if the 2025 Academy Awards shake things up further, especially if Madison or Margaret Qualley land themselves nominations for the big show. But then again, if something as simple as Saiorse Ronan’s recent James Bond comments can put her into a commanding second place finish, it still is truly anybody’s game.

(Image credit: Mubi)

We still have quite a wait ahead of us when it comes to Bond 26, especially if Barbara Broccoli’s reported feud with Amazon is anything close to the truth. Such is the nature of Bond, James Bond when a new actor is looking to slip into the tuxedo, as a whole bunch of decisions need to be made to put Ian Fleming’s famed super spy back on the road to success.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That may soften the blow for fans who want to experience the classics, as at the moment the James Bond movies are once again in a weird state of streaming. Through the power of a Prime Video subscription , you can catch a live feed of random 007 adventures being shown, with ads.

Unfortunately, most of the collection is only available to rent or buy digitally. However, if you look closely, you might catch the odd straggler like Spectre still being available for subscription streaming. And as always, Bond 26 will return the James Bond franchise to theaters…when it does.