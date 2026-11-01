I’m Loving This Adorably Awkward Clip Zendaya And Co. Dropped To Celebrate The Dune Movies Returning To Theaters

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh have spent enough time promoting the Dune franchise together that you would think they have the group-photo routine down by now. Apparently, all it takes is one camera, one slightly cramped set, and Zendaya trying to maneuver everybody into position to throw that theory out the window. The entire Dune Part 3 cast reunited to celebrate Denis Villeneuve's first two Dune movies heading back to theaters, and the resulting video is wonderfully awkward.

In the video, posted by the official Dune movie Instagram account, Zendaya directly addresses a social media user's question about the first two installments possibly heading back to theaters. In the process, the actres nearly loses control of the whole operation, backs straight into Pugh and somehow leaves Chalamet looking like the guy who accidentally wandered into someone else's photo. Seriously, check out the post below, because you barely get a glimpse of the lead actor's eye, let alone his whole face:

The clip -- which also features Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa and Anya Taylor-Joy -- starts simply enough, with Zendaya trying to pull everyone together for the shot. Then she backs up, bumps into Pugh, and has to readjust while laughing through it all. Meanwhile, Chalamet is practically being edited out of his own franchise reunion. It's incredibly silly, especially given how serious these three usually look in the movies.

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Of course, the timing makes sense, though. Dune and Dune: Part Two return to IMAX this month ahead of Dune: Part Three's release. IMAX has formally announced that fans can catch both movies as a double feature on November 13, followed by individual screenings from November 14 through November 18. That's already a pretty good excuse to spend nearly six hours back on Arrakis. So Warner Bros. is sweetening the deal considerably.

Every screening will include exclusive footage from Dune: Part Three, which hits the 2026 movie calendar on December 18. That makes the re-release considerably more interesting for fans who have already seen the first two movies. And, if that footage is just nearly as impressive as what's been screened thus far, fans will have more incentive to grab their tickets and sandworm popcorn buckets for the threequel.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Villeneuve's latest film is a book-to-screen adaptation of the second novel in Frank Herbert's series, Dune Messiah, and brings Chalamet, Zendaya, and Pugh back as Paul Atreides, Chani, and Princess Irulan. The cast also includes the aforementioned Momoa, Pattinson and Taylor-Joy along with Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and franchise newcomer Robert Pattinson.

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We've already gotten some tantalizing information about the movie, including Chalamet saying he approached playing Paul differently this time around. The actor previously explained that while filming his final Dune movie , he dug deeper into tiny details of Paul's world than in the previous installments.

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There are also plenty of reasons to keep an eye on Chani and Irulan. Zendaya became much more central to the story in Dune: Part Two, while Pugh's Princess Irulan should have considerably more to do as the story moves into Messiah. The third entry is set to be the final movie in Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed sci-fi trilogy, so we can probably expect one heck of an ending. Let's hope the film concludes a lot less awkwardly than this Instagram video.