Former Disney World Employees Recall Monorail Complaints About Topless Sunbather And Other Ridiculous Guest Interactions

Working at a theme park comes with its perks and its drawbacks. While there are probably a lot of grumpy guests to deal with, if nothing else you come away from the experience with some unforgettable stories. Just ask the former Disney World employees who recently shared their most ridiculous memories from their time at the park – including one involving Monorail guests getting a view of a topless sunbather.

You don’t have to look far to find over-the-top stories about the Disney Parks. It seems like most weeks, there’s a headline about a guest getting handcuffed , or more viral news about shockingly long wait times . But it turns out that some of the best anecdotes about the Happiest Place on Earth can be found on the WaltDisneyWorld Subreddit . In a recent thread, someone asked former and current cast members to share their funniest stories from their time inside the park, and got some wild responses. A user named stronglikeamama shared an alleged jaw-dropping moment on the park’s infamous transit system:

Having to call security to go remove a topless sunbather from The Grand Floridian….getting complaints from people on the monorail

I’m not going to judge anyone for catching some rays, but taking a “no shirt” approach at a family friendly park was probably not going to end well. And while it’s safe to say that Disney World employees probably try to keep guests happy, it sounds like user nakedkermit reportedly had a hard time navigating this bizarre customer interaction:

had a woman come in with a ziplock bag that contained a (imo more than) half eaten cookie she had bought 4 months prior. no packaging, no receipt, just a cookie in a bag. she wanted a refund bc she didn’t like it.

Between that request, and user Bkbee’s experiences with some other confused guests, maybe Disney Parks need to reassess their returns policy. They continued:

Working in merchandise, multiple people think they can return Universal merchandise and vise versa

I wonder if any of those purporte guests had a run-in with Universal Studio’s Donkey – he probably would have set them straight about what park they were in . But it sounds like confusion about what park a guest is in is more widespread than you may think, at least according to user johnnyringo117, who alleged:

Worked in Epcot for seven years. Used to make us crazy when guests would ask either, “how do I get to Disney World?“ or “how do I get to Disneyland?” In both cases they were trying to say Magic Kingdom. If they said, Disney World, we often replied, “congratulations, you made it!“ If they said, Disneyland, we always gave them directions to the Orlando airport.

To be fair, while there are some key differences between Disneyland and Disney World , their parks are expansive so, in this case, maybe the confusion is understandable. Between the many untrue myths about Disney World and its constantly evolving landscape, it sounds like a lot of guests may need some help figuring out exactly what they can and can’t do when they’re there.