I Just Found Out There’s A Reason Daniel Craig Didn’t Take A Ton Of Roles In Between James Bond Movies, And His Reason Makes Total Sense

When Daniel Craig first slipped into James Bond’s iconic tuxedo for 2006's Casino Royale, he redefined the character with a rugged physicality and emotional depth that was different from some of the womanizing portrayals in the past. While his performance was critically lauded, playing 007 took a lot out of the leading man. As Craig’s Bond films played out over 15 years, the British star took on surprisingly few non-Bond roles. Now, he's revealing why he didn’t expand his filmography much during this time, and it makes so much sense.

The 56-year-old actor recently sat down with The Times to talk about his latest film with Luca Guadagnino, Queer and his move from Bond. He left the role in 2021 after the release of No Time To Die, and has since gone on to star in the Knives Out franchise as Benoit Blanc. Watching Craig expand into other non-Bond roles has been a treat, as it truly showcases his incredible range. As for why such an expansion into other projects wasn’t really in the cards during Bond, the leading man explained:

Early on with Bond I thought I had to do other work, but I didn’t. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible…

While he was flattered that so many high-profile directors wanted to work with him, Daniel Craig was apparently much too tired to take on much outside of 007. The James Bond films are undertakings until themselves, often shooting in remote locations for long spans of time. If Craig was also starring in other films in tandem with Bond, he wouldn’t have much of a personal life, as the actor explained:

I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out.

This may also give an explanation as to why Craig’s perceived vitriol towards the Bond films seemed to be widely discussed after his departure. Recently, the Skyfall star admitted to not caring at all who replaces him as the iconic character, and even was once quoted that he’d rather slit his wrists than play Bond again. He later took back some of these comments, as they were said in the aftermath of an exhausting and taxing production. Still, they showcase what kind of emotional state these movies would put Craig in, and I can understand him needing time to recover.

Even though the actor didn’t take on much else during Bond, he still occasionally chose a project to lend his talents to. He starred in David Fincher’s critically acclaimed film The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, as well as fan favorites like Cowboys and Aliens and Logan Lucky. The first Knives Out film also notably was made before Craig officially hung up his iconic 007 suit, and several stage plays have kept him busy over the years. While there were clearly exceptions, his attention was mostly on Bond, and I think this kind of focus paid off. After all, his tenure produced some of the best films in Bond history.

Also, taking time to recover and have a personal life is a good reason to take a step back from the intensity of a career like Daniel Craig’s. During his time away, he met and married fellow actor Rachel Weisz . They also had a child together in 2018, and soon after the Munich actor became an American citizen. It seems like by deliberately not taking roles, Craig truly mastered the work/life balance as a movie star. Fans might have wished to see more of him on screen during the Bond years, but Craig making a calculated choice to prioritize his health and his craft is completely understandable.

You can see Daniel Craig in Queer, which is playing in select theaters now. It is one of the buzziest films on the 2024 movie release schedule , so make sure to check it out on the big screen while you can.