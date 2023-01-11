Why Daniel Craig’s Wife Rachel Weisz Doesn’t Like Talking About Being Married To Bond, James Bond

The public eye is something that celebrities have a hard time avoiding, no matter what their careers may entail. But when you’re the wife of the man who happens to be the face of the James Bond movies , that scrutiny tends to be a bit more intense. Actor Rachel Weisz knows this first hand, as she spoke during a recent interview about how she doesn’t like talking about her marriage with outgoing 007 Daniel Craig; and her rationale is quite sound.

Sitting down for a chat with More magazine (via E! Online ), the actress addressed the subject of discussing her relationship with the No Time To Die star. While summing up her reasons for keeping their home life under lock and key, Rachel Weisz also shared why she’s more than happy to do so, as you can see in her comments below:

He’s just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage. When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.

Admittedly, not every celebrity couple is on the level of outgoing that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox happen to be. While that pair loves to show smiling, butt-inclusive vacation photos , that’s not everybody’s bag. Knowing the attitudes of both Craig and Weisz when it comes to the standard celebrity press cycle, it’s no surprise that they don’t engage in that sort of tell-all behavior.

One could probably imagine that Daniel Craig feels the same way when people ask him about being married to Rachel Weisz. It’s a feeling that’s probably intensified over the past couple of years, thanks to Weisz’s recent role in the Marvel movie Black Widow. If you thought asking James Bond’s wife about that particular franchise posed certain perils, imagine asking the husband of Melina Vostokoff why she’s absent from the all-star cast of Thunderbolts .

Naturally, this reticence isn’t a sign that Rachel Weisz isn’t friendly with reporters. If anyone had a doubt about that, the fact that she explained why she doesn’t dish those sorts of details is all you need. Rather, as Weisz laid out above, she’s of the mind that keeping things locked down helps preserve the relationship she and her husband enjoy.

So you can imagine that both she and Daniel Craig will still be hit with questions about projects like Marvel, James Bond, or otherwise. Just don’t expect Craig to talk about who steals the covers or Weisz to answer whether or not she could see anyone other than her husband play 007. However, one would like to think that any and all questions about Weisz's Mummy franchise are valid, especially after that sweet story Brendan Fraser told about their time on the first film.