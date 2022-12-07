Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains How He And Sarah Michelle Gellar Fell In Love

Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar and She’s All That’s Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married for twenty years. Although funny enough there's a story about the couple getting the date wrong . As for how these two actors of the ‘90s met each other, Freddie Prinze Jr. recently explained the start of their love story.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar met as part of the cast of the 1997 slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer . However, the two didn’t start dating until three years later. While promoting the 2022 Christmas movie Christmas with You, Prinze Jr. spoke to ET Online about how the spark between them got started when he acted as her “chauffeur” during their time as friends.

We shot in this tiny little crazy town called (Southport). I would drive her to Wilmington every day that we had off, every day during rehearsals and we would have you know 55 minutes — if I drove the speed limit — to get to know one another.

Interestingly enough, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar didn’t have any romantic scenes together in the ‘90s horror film they were in. They were part of a group of friends where Gellar’s character was dating Ryan Phillippe’s character and Prinze Jr.’s character was with Jennifer Love Hewitt’s. But it proves that not all love is at first sight. Sometimes, it can be years later that a spark develops between two people unexpectedly.

The Scooby-Doo actor continued to explain that opposites really did attract as he started interacting more with his future wife.

She was from New York City and I am a SoCal kid, so we were night and day, and it was just our philosophies on life just never clicked. Then one day everything clicked, and it was about probably three years later, and we started dating and she’s been my girlfriend ever since.

Aww, he still uses the term “girlfriend” to describe her. According to Insider , the couple went on their first date in January 2000 at a sushi restaurant which was originally supposed to be just a hangout between these two and another friend. However, the other friend wasn’t able to attend, so it was just Gellar and Prinze Jr. The chemistry between this couple was so undeniable that this dinner between two friends turned into a date. The Summer Catch actor said he was impressed with Gellar’s appetite compared to other Hollywood girls who only ate salads. I guess that means we can thank the third friend for never showing up!

This Hollywood couple got married in September 2002 after being engaged for a year, but not before becoming two of the original actors in the Scooby-Doo movies . The L.A. native continued to talk about why his wife needed him in her life.

My mom was a chef and I learned how to cook, and I married someone who couldn’t cook. So I’m necessary. She needs me to live and sustain herself. Number two is laughter. I still make her laugh.