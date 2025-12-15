Tubi's Christmas Movie The Grinch That Stole B*tches Had Me Laughing Just From Memes And Tiktok Clips, And Then I Watched It

When December comes, I go all-in on the holidays. I watch all the best Christmas movies, and am always on the hunt for new ones that may make it into my rotation for next year. Last year, I struck gold when I realized how amazing The Holdovers was, and now I'm wondering if The Grinch That Stole B*tches (also titled The Grinch That Stole Bitches) could also make the list.

I've been hyping up Tubi and other free streaming services for a while, because they've all really stepped it up as far as what they offer. After enjoying R.L. Stein's Pumpkinhead, I found myself back on Tubi after a viral TikTok had me curious about a comedy involving a Grinch-like character.

(Image credit: Tubi)

What Is The Grinch That Stole Bitches About?

The Grinch That Stole Bitches is centered around The Grinch, fresh off being released from prison after 32 months. Now that he's free, Grinch rounds up his old buddies to go and get revenge on Santa Claus for setting him up. Rather than confront him face to face, he takes a different approach: woo'ing Mrs. Claus, as well as some other women in town, for a big party at his house.

If that doesn't sound even remotely like anything you previously knew about The Grinch, join the club. The Grinch, played by comedian Moneybag Mafia, embodies the role with a zip-up Grinch costume and red eyes, which are either colored contacts or added in post-production.

The movie runs an hour and eight minutes, and even includes a blooper reel during the end credits. It also features a slew of original music, though much to my dismay, little, if any of it, is themed to the holidays. Not that I expected it, the Grinch is historically not a fan of Christmas.

(Image credit: Tubi)

Is It Comically Bad, Or Just Bad?

I'll be honest, I watched The Grinch That Stole Bitches because I knew it was likely going to be bad. That said, there are movies that are so bad they're good. I figured with the amount of hype I'd seen for the movie, with people talking about it on social media, this was one of those "so bad it's good" type of movies. If nothing else, surely, there's at least one great scene even if the rest of the movie is bland.

I'll save curious readers the time, I'm not sure I've ever watched a movie that short where the time passed slower. I don't know how a movie that's under 90 minutes can feel too long, but it's certainly possible. In fact, there are at least two scenes that are specifically house parties, which I think run way too long, possibly because the movie just needed to fill time.

Did I laugh my ass off when The Grinch reacted to getting a blowjob, like I saw in the original TikTok that convinced me to watch the movie? You bet I did, but that laugh alone was not worth sitting through a half-baked plot that didn't seem to know what else to do once all the women arrived at The Grinch's house. As someone who's sat through a bunch of iconic characters parodied in film, this was by far the worst attempt I'd ever seen to execute it. That said, humor is subjective, so readers are always free to check it out on Tubi and form their own opinion.

(Image credit: Tubi)

Should Kids Be Watching This?

One thing I will say is that this feels like a movie a younger audience would talk about and throw on as a joke, and depending on their age, parents may not want them watching. I was definitely caught off guard by some of the nude scenes that pop up in this movie without warning, most of which are sex scenes involving The Grinch.

I would also say that the level of intensity may exceed what one would expect from a similar sexually explicit Netflix movie, so those who put it on may just want to be aware before they attempt to watch during a family gathering or something like that. I think it also goes without saying that any movie called The Grinch That Stole Bitches isn't going to hold back on profanity, so viewer beware.

My personal opinion, this isn't a movie for kids. To be quite honest, I don't even know if anyone should be watching this. That said, we do live in an age where there are a lot of offerings on streaming, and this is one of them for curious parties.

(Image credit: Tubi)

Does Tubi Have Good Holiday Movies?

Tubi has a wide variety of holiday movies, some of which are classics, and others I've never heard of. For those that are searching for something bizarre, bad, or off the beaten path, I did see that the 1959 movie, Santa Claus Vs. The Devil, is also available to stream, and I would highly recommend checking that out instead.

Let's be honest, when it comes to free streaming, options can be limited. That said, there is some quality to be found on Tubi's holiday list, such as Jingle All The Way, and one of my favorite Christmas comedies that CinemaBlend loved back when it came out, The Night Before. As far as irreverent holiday movies go, that's among the best and worth watching for those who haven't checked it out.

In that regard, I'm grateful for The Grinch That Stole Bitches. While I may not have enjoyed the hour and change that I spent watching it, I did walk away with a much better idea of what Tubi is serving up for the holidays, and am back on my hunt to find new movies for my library that are diamonds in the rough which I'll be able to add to my personal list of holiday favorites.

Check out The Grinch That Stole Bitches over on Tubi, or some of the other great shows and movies that can be watched on the platform for free. Make sure to create an account to save progress on shows, because it can be a pain to work with otherwise.