Friendship Is My Most Uncomfortable Movie Of 2025 (So Far), But Now I'm Worried About Tim Robinson's New HBO Series

When it comes to releases on the 2025 movie schedule that made me feel so uncomfortable, I squirmed in my chair for two hours and then drove home in silence, Friendship takes the cake. Don’t get me wrong, I loved Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd’s gonzo dark comedy about middle-aged men trying to find companionship, but I hated the way it made me feel. At the time, I thought that was all Robinson had in store for me, but I’ve since found out I was wrong. Very, very wrong.

In October, The Chair Company will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, and I’m worried about the new HBO series he co-created with I Think You Should Leave collaborator Zach Kanin. Will it make me cringe? Will I watch through my fingers? Will I have another full-on panic attack? I’m worried but also excited to see how this unfolds…

I Loved Friendship, But Hated The Way It Made Me Feel

I’m a massive fan of all things Tim Robinson, and I’ll go on the record saying I Think You Should Leave is the best and most inventive TV comedy of the past decade. That said, I’m used to handling 15 to 30 minutes of Robinson’s unique brand of cringe-inducing comedy, so nearly two hours of it in Friendship did a number on me. As someone who has struggled with making and keeping friends in adulthood, this movie struck a nerve and rocked me to my core.

It took longer than I’d like to admit to process it all and get over everything that happened. Just when I thought I was safe, Friendship showed up on the list of new movies streaming, but it wasn’t alone. Right around the corner is The Chair Company, which sounds just as wild and uncomfortable as the great A24 movie.

Based On What I Know About The Chair Company, I'm Already Preparing Myself

HBO hasn’t released a trailer for The Chair Company or revealed too much about the upcoming TV show, but based on the short logline provided by the premium cable outlet, I’m getting some serious I Think You Should Leave chaos vibes from this:

After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Tim Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.

The nature of the "embarrassing incident” that leads Robinson’s William Ronald Trosper to embarking upon an investigation into a supposedly nefarious scheme by a chair manufacturer isn’t known, but I’m already preparing myself for the cringing that will more-than-likely follow when it premieres in October.

Tim Robinson's Characters Go To Oddly Dark Places, And I'm Worried About Where This Will Take Me

Whether it’s Friendship or some of the more unsettling sketches from I Think You Should Leave, Robinson’s characters have a history of going to some pretty dark places while also remaining utterly hilarious in a weird way. With the comedian and the guy behind “Ugly Sonic” in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers playing another seemingly mild-mannered and closed-off middle-aged man in the doldrums of corporate and suburban life, this could be another great yet uncomfortable example.

I don’t know where this road will take me or how crazy it will get, but I guess I’m down for the ride, for better or worse.

The Chair Company premieres Sunday, October 12, on HBO and will be available to stream for anyone with an HBO Max subscription.