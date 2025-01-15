The Fun Story Behind Kathy Bates Commiserating With Meryl Streep After They Lost Their Oscar Together: 'I'll Have What She's Having'

Kathy Bates and Meryl Streep are truly iconic and acclaimed talents in Hollywood. To hear that the two had a cinematic moment bonding after losing the Academy Award is priceless. And it happened long before their present and respective shows became highly anticipated anchors in our 2025 TV schedule .

While joining the Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast the Misery actress dished on loving life on Paramount+’s Matlock, awards shows pasts’ and the incredible shared moment with the Doubt star. She said this of losing out on the Supporting Actress award in 2003 to Chicago's Catherine Zeta-Jones:

It was a very Joan Crawford-Bette Davis moment. She slammed her evening bag down on the bar and said, ‘I’m having a vodka, straight, neat,’ and I slammed my evening bag down, I said, ‘I’m having what she’s having,’ and we tossed it. It was a moment.

What an absolute gem of a story between the two award-winning actresses. The moment oozes with Hollywood royalty, as Bates describes it. And then, the full and natural incorporation of one of the best lines of all time seals it as a historic Tinseltown offscreen moment–at least for me. Here’s to hoping that our upcoming awards shows continue in this spirit, they’ve been off to a great start, after all.

The Titanic alum relished the off-stage Oscar moment before going on to shed light on the reality of how the two veterans actually felt, saying:

It really was a moment. We turned and toasted each other, and I could see in her eyes and I’m sure she could see in mine how we wanted it so badly. We thought, ‘Oh, we’re so close.’

What a wonderful and excellent tiny Academy Award moment the two had over twenty years ago. Although neither is returning to the penultimate awards show this year, both have been attached to notable shows. Bates has already been up for a Golden Globe this year but has received plenty of awards buzz for her emotional Matlock Christmas episode . Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building continues to be one of the most popular shows, ready to return for another Season–here’s what we know about Season 5 of OMITB so far .

With Matlock’s midseason break returning at the end of January, Kathy Bates shouldn’t dwell on the previous “L” for too long. Both she and Meryl Streep will have plenty to celebrate as both shows continue to garner great success. Let’s just hope for some new absolute killer exchange the two can have at this year’s awards shows, although, I don’t think much can compare to Bates saying to Streep, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Watch Kathy Bates in Matlock with a Paramount+ subscription and stream new episodes starting January 30th at 9 p.m. EST. About Schmidt is available with VOD services.