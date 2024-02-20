The Funny Quip Barry Keoghan Made When Saltburn's Director Asked Him To Jump In The Tub And Drink That Bathwater Again

Director Emerald Fennell had great success with her movie Promising Young Woman, and her most recent release Saltburn went viral, especially once it was streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription. Perhaps the most talked about movie was Barry Keoghan's bathtub scene, where he drank the bath water of Jacob Elordi's character Felix after he'd masturbated in the tub. Fennell recently directed Keoghan for a cover shoot, where he made a funny clip when asked to one again shoot with a bath tub, albeit with a twist.

Keoghan recently did the cover for W Magazine, which included some very striking images including the Eternals actor in a bloody bath tub. He also did an interview to accompany the story, where he revealed his funny reaction to being asked to once again shoot in a bath. As he put it:

There’s nothing worse than wet underwear.

Points were made. While he's joking here, it shows how much fun Keoghan and Fennell have while working together. Although I have to say there is one thing worse than wet underwear: wet jeans.

Barry Keoghan has defended Saltburn's bath scene, with that sequence being a big reason why so many people got their eyes on the movie once it was available to stream. And given how much chatter has surrounded that infamous scene, it makes sense that Fennell might want to put a spin on it when directing the shoot for W Magazine.

In the end, the 31 year-old actor did lots of wild things while filming his role in Saltburn. That includes Keoghan's grave masturbation scene, and (of course) doing full frontal nudity while dancing in the final scene. So getting into a bloody bath tub probably isn't that much of an ask.

Later in his same interview, Barry Keoghan explained his reaction when Emerald Fennell asked him to get into that bloody tub for the photo shoot. In his words:

I did it, without hesitation! Emerald getting in the bath with me is metaphorical for the way she directs—she gets into it with you. She isn’t in her trailer or having an assistant come over to give you notes; she’s right beside you. That’s where bold choices come from.

How sweet is that? The pair seem to have excellent chemistry, and it should be interesting to see if they work together again in the future. Given the pop culture impact of both Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, the public will definitely be invested in whatever else Emerald Fennell has up her sleeve for her next directorial adventure. And her role as Midge in the wildly popular Barbie movie likely only helped increase the public's excitement over Fennell as a whole.

As previously mentioned, Saltburn is streaming now on Amazon. And fans can see Fennell as Midge as Barbie is streaming with a Max subscription. While we wait to see what's next for her and Keoghan, check the 2024 movie release dates.