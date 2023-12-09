More Evidence Sophie Turner Has Moved On From Joe Jonas With A Real-Life Aristocrat

Throughout 2023, there have been more than a few high-profile divorces and, a few months ago, it was confirmed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had also decided to split. They’ve since been seemingly trying to work out the situation from a legal standpoint and have reportedly experienced ups and downs on that front. At the same time, it’s been rumored that at least one of them has already moved on. Turner was romantically linked to an aristocrat in recent weeks (and the supposed situation sounded like something out of Bridgerton ). Now, there’s more evidence to suggest the actress has indeed linked up with the man.

27-year-old Sophie Turner was spotted with 29-year-old Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson – heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray – in November. Paparazzi caught snapshots of the two together in London at the end of the week, per Page Six . And when they were seen this time around, they were embracing each other and kissing. Of course, neither of them has confirmed that they’re in a relationship, as of this writing. This latest set of snapshots, however, would seem to indicate that some sparks are flying.

When the pair were first seen out in public together, they were in Paris, where the Game of Thrones icon was set to help unveil the trophy for the Rugby World Cup. Sources claimed, at the time, that they enjoyed their visit to the French city. Whether they are actually a couple or not, then it’d be hard to deny just how TV-esque this feels. Peregrine Pearson has a reported worth of £224million and, just this year, he split from Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. And for those who aren’t in the know, the 27-year-old model and royal just happens to be the goddaughter of King Charles. This is honestly already coming off as more of a whirlwind than the starlet’s courtship with the Jonas Brothers frontman.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They exchanged vows at a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 but held a more formal ceremony in Paris during the June of that same year. From their relationship, they have two daughters – 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine. Turner and Jonas broke their silence on the divorce in early September and haven’t explicitly discussed it with the public since.

In the time that’s passed, there have reportedly been some contentious moments amid the legal proceedings. Not long after her rockstar husband filed for the divorce, Sophie Turner sued him for the “wrongful retention” of their two kids. The actress aimed to have them returned to her home country of England, as she and her ex had previously agreed that the UK would be their “forever home.” (It’s worth noting that both girls were born in the United States). By October, the estranged spouses had engaged in an 8-hour mediation session and, shortly after, they agreed on a temporary custody agreement.

Joe Jonas seemingly nodded at his divorce during a concert in September, when he mentioned that rumors were swirling around him. He told attendees that unless they hear something from him, “don’t believe it.” Sometime later, Jonas shared a cryptic Instagram post about being “at the right place at the right time doing the right thing.” A number of fans believed he was referencing his domestic situation at the time.