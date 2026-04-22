One Of Geena Davis' First Instagram Posts Is A Madonna Reunion, And A League Of Their Own Fans Are Freaking

To this day, A League of Their Own is considered one of the best sports movies , and many actors from its cast are icons. This list of people, obviously, includes Geena Davis and Madonna. So, you can imagine the excitement fans felt when the actress joined Instagram, and used one of her very first posts to highlight the fact that she had a reunion with the queen of pop.

One Of Geena Davis’ First Instagram Posts Is Of Her Reunion With Madonna

Now, before we get into this reunion, you need a bit of backstory. This all went down at Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella performance. During weekend one, she brought out Will Ferrell as an eclecticrician , Susan Sarandon as an older version of herself, Sam Elliott and more. Then, during weekend two, Geena Davis took over the part her Thelma & Louise co-star played, while Madonna came on stage to sing a few songs with the “Manchild” singer.

So, all that is what led to this post from Davis:

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Along with utilizing the Thelma & Louise heavyweights during her show, Carpenter also helped facilitate a full A League of Their Own reunion. Clearly, Davis was thrilled about it too, as she wrote that she was “so happy to see” Madonna again. However, instead of using the “Like a Prayer” singer’s name, she called her Mae, which was her character’s name in the great baseball movie .

Overall, this photo marked Davis’ third post on Instagram, with her first two also being dedicated to the Coachella performance she took part in with Sabrina Carpenter. Truly, this is iconic – much like some of the best baseball moments in the movie Davis and Madonna starred in together. So, obviously, fans freaked out about this.

A League Of Their Own Fans Are Freaking Out

Whether you saw this great ‘90s movie when it came out or you were shown it later on, it has been a fan-favorite for decades. It’s still quoted to this day (you know, “There’s no crying in baseball!”), and the A League of Their Own cast is made up of so many truly legendary actresses. So yeah, when Dottie and Mae performers took a photo together, it was met with reactions like:

😭😭😭 This is the reunion I’m here for ⚾️🧢 -liz.z.pardue

I know there’s no crying in baseball but I’m literally crying 😭😭😭 -nico_cdc

DOTTIE AND MAE ♥️ -bennidili

The gift that keeps on giving! The stars sure aligned beautifully that night! 🤩😍❤️👍🏻 -robster16

OMG!! Dottie & Mae!! ⚾️ I Love ❤️ this!! 👏 -drownediva

My life is complete 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️ -trulycherish

My heart is overflowing 😍 -craigmoodynovelist

I couldn’t agree more with all these comments. This truly is a reunion that makes me emotional by itself. However, when you add in the context of why it happened in the first place, it becomes even more special.

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As a Sabrina Carpenter fan myself, I’ve always adored her performances; however, her Coachella concert was something else. During her headline show, she paid homage to Hollywood and utilized massive sets, costume changes and guest stars in brilliant ways. This included both Davis and Madonna, who were part of her second weekend performance.

Both of them are such legends, and it made perfect sense for Davis to play an older Carpenter, while the queen of pop arrived to perform some of her greatest hits alongside a rising pop princess.

Plus, it was also what allowed this A League of Their Own reunion to happen. And it's how Genna Davis started her Instagram. So, this beautiful post from the movie's stars was the cherry on top!