Madonna Is Ending Her 24-Year Acting Break With One Of My Favorite Comedy Shows

Though Madonna is best known as the Queen of Pop and one of the most successful music artists of all time, she also has acting experience under her belt from movies like Dick Tracy, A League of Their Own and Desperately Seeking Susan. However, it’s been 24 years since Madonna acted in a project, but that streak has finally come to an end. It’s been revealed that she’s set to appear in the Apple TV subscription-exclusive The Studio, one of my favorite current comedy shows.

This came to light when Madonna shared a picture on her Instagram Stories (which has since been deleted) of herself in a gondola in Venice, Italy, where she shot the music video for her 1984 song “Like a Virgin.” She’s seen holding a script, though a gray heart emoji is covering what’s on the page, and that was accompanied by a caption reading “The Italian Job.” EW has since learned that Madonna is going to appear in The Studio Season 2, which is currently filming in Venice. The pop music icon, as well as Michael Keaton and Julia Garner, were also photographed on set, per Just Jared.

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Although Madonna did voice Princess Selenia in 2006’s Arthur and the Invisibles, she hasn’t performed an on-camera role since 2002, where she both played Amber Leighton in Swept Away and cameoed as Verity in Die Another Day, a.k.a. Pierce Brosnan’s last James Bond movie. That’s not to say she’s been absent from the film industry since then, as she notably directed and co-wrote 2011’s W.E., but it’s a big deal that she’s returned to acting after more than 20 years. Also, fun fact, Julia Garner, who played Silver Surfer in last year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is still set to play Madonna for an upcoming music biopic.

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Given how many celebrities played themselves in The Studio Season 1, from Martin Scorsese to Zoë Kravitz, I think it’s fair to say this will be the same case with Madonna. What I don’t know is if this fictional Madonna is supposed to be acting in a movie opposite Keaton and Garner, or if she just happened to be in Venice for a different reason. Whatever the explanation, I look forward to seeing Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick try his best to cozy up to her, only to end up embarrassing himself somehow.

Just like in Season 1, Seth Rogen, who co-created The Studio, will be joined again by series regulars Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Kathryn Hahn. Bryan Cranston will also be back as Continental Studios CEO Griffin Mill, though it’s unclear if he’ll be part of the main cast this season or remain a recurring player. Sadly, Catherine O’Hara died in January, so we won’t get to see Patty Leigh, Matt’s mentor, again.

Because The Studio Season 2 is still filming, it’s unclear if it will be ready in time for a late premiere on the 2026 TV schedule or won’t arrive until 2027. But good things come to those who wait, so I wish the best of luck to the Apple TV show’s cast and crew, as well as offer congratulations to Madonna for stepping back into the acting world.