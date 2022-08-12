A League Of Their Own Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Prime Video Series Before

Amazon Prime original shows have been fantastic for the last few years, whether that be The Boys (which just wrapped up it’s third season ) or The Summer I Turned Pretty, but a new show has arrived and watching it is going to be like a perfect game, because the sports comedy A League of Their Own has finally arrived on the streaming platform.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, the original starred big-time names such as Tom Hanks (in one of his best movies) , Madonna, Geena Davis, and so many more, and became a big hit. Now, we have a new show that’s based on the same concept, featuring basically a whole cast full of familiar faces.

This sports comedy-drama stars plenty of faces that you might recognize, from major TV shows and movies to smaller projects in both mediums. If you’re like me and you’re wondering just where you might have seen the A League of Their Own cast before, check it out right here.

Abbi Jacobson (Carson Shaw)

First up on this list, we have Abbi Jacobson, who is playing Carson Shaw in A League of Their Own. Jacobson has made her name in Hollywood by starring in big-time comedy shows such as this one, with her biggest appearance being as the co-lead of the Comedy Central series, Broad City.

However, Jacobson has also appeared in shows such as Inside Amy Schumer, Pickle and Peanut, Portlandia, Crank Yankers, and more. She’s also the main star of the Netflix adult animated show , Disenchantment, where she voices Princess Bean. Jacobson has also appeared in a variety of films, such as Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The Master, 6 Balloons, and the well-received 2021 film, The Mitchells vs The Machines, which ended up receiving an Academy Award nomination.

D’Arcy Carden (Greta)

Next on this list is D’Arcy Carden, who portrays Greta in A League of Their Own. Carden is primarily known for her big role as Janet in the hit NBC show, The Good Place, alongside co-star Kristen Bell , but she has been making her name in several other TV shows and movies. Another big role of hers is starring as Natalie Greer in the HBO show, Barry.

Carden also had a recurring role on Broad City as Gemma, appeared on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and has had several voice roles in many shows, such as Poorly Drawn Lines and DreamWorks Dragon: The Nine Realms.

Carden has also appeared in movies such as Bombshell, Let It Snow, Other People, Ride the Eagle, and many more.

Chanté Adams (Max)

Next up on the list is Chanté Adams, who portrays Max, otherwise known as Maxine, in A League of Their Own. In terms of movies, Adams has been in plenty that you might recognize her from, such as Roxanne Roxanne, Bad Hair, The Photograph, and A Journal for Jordan. However, A League of Her Own is her first big television appearance, and I can’t wait to see what she does next.

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Clance)

Moving on, we now take a look at Gbemisola Ikumelo, who plays Clance in A League of Their Own. Ikumelo has appeared in a variety of shows, such as Broadchurch, Sunny D, Famalam, Roadkill, and more, among guest appearances.

Ikumelo has also appeared in movies like The Power, The Last Tree, and Cocktail.

Kelly McCormack (Jess)

Playing Jess in A League of Their Own is Kelly McCormack, who has been in several TV shows that you might recognize her from. Some of these include, but aren’t limited to, the Syfy series, Killjoys, Letterkenny, That’s My DJ, The Neddeaus of Duqesne Island and more.

McCormack also appeared in films like Barn Wedding, Play the Film, and A Simple Favour. Most recently, in 2021, she starred as Charlotte in the TV series, Departure, and had a recurring guest role in the Netflix series, Ginny & Georgia .

Roberta Colindrez (Mita)

Next up on the list is Roberta Colindrez, who plays Mita in A League of Their Own. Colindrez hasn’t yet done as much in the film industry as some of her co-stars, appearing in a variety of small roles, but that’s mainly because she has kept her talent to television, where she’s appeared in many shows.

Some of her biggest roles have been playing Tako in Girls, Devon in I Love Dick, Nico Silva in Vida, Irene in The Deuce, and many others. She also had a guest role in the amazing TV series, Mrs. America, as well as voicing Tonya Acosta in the Rhea Seehorn-led show, The Harper House, on Paramount Plus.

Priscilla Delgado (Esti)

Moving on, we now have Priscilla Delgado, who portrays Este in A League of Their Own. Delgado has starred in a variety of films and television shows that are in the Spanish language. Some of her biggest roles so far have included roles in TV shows such as The Protected, Fragiles, and Just Before Christ.

Delgado has also appeared in many movies as well, including films such as Julieta, Abracadabra, Los muertos no se toucan, nene, Amador, and more. It’ll be exciting, though, to see her cross over into something like A League of Their Own and star in the type of series that she hasn’t normally done.

Nick Offerman (Casey Porter)

Arguably one of the most known names on this list is Nick Offerman, who has done plenty in Hollywood since he first popped up on the scene many years ago, but now, we know him as Casey Porter, otherwise called Dove in A League of Their Own.

Most of us probably know him for his famous role as Ron Swanson in the iconic sitcom, Parks and Recreation, where he gave us some of the funniest inside jokes and some hilarious moments that truly made fans laugh. As part of the Parks and Recreation cast, Offerman received critical acclaim and ended up making Ron a character fans will never forget. But, his list of accomplishments doesn’t stop there.

Offerman has had quite the career in television, appearing in many series that have shown off his acting talent to the world. Some of his biggest roles have included his work in the Pam & Tommy cast on Hulu, alongside other stars like Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and many more, as well as his starring role in the miniseries, Devs, which was also a Hulu original.

Some of his other big television roles include, but aren’t limited to, The Resort, Colin in Black & White, The Great North, Good Omens, Comrade Detective, and so many others. He also co-hosts the hilarious reality competition, Making It, along with his former Parks and Recreation co-star, Amy Poehler, a job that garnered him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Program.

Offerman has also had a variety of fantastic movie roles as well. Some of his biggest parts have included work in both the Sing and Sing 2 cast , the Hotel Transylvania series, The Founder, The House of Tomorrow, Hearts Beat Loud, Bad Times at the El Royale, Lucy in the Sky, and more. Offerman is also going to be appearing soon in the upcoming The Last of Us TV series on HBO, where he'll play a character named Bill.

Melanie Field (Jo)

Next up on the list, we have Melanie Field, who plays Jo in A League of Their Own. Field has done a lot in television during her time as an actress, and adding onto her resume with A League of Their Own is a wonderful thing.

Some of her biggest roles have been a recurring guest part in Shrill, she was part of the main cast of Florida Girls, had a recurring part in the TV series, You, on Netflix during Season 2, and was a part of the main cast of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.

Field has also had a variety of guest appearances on TV shows such as Henry Danger, and Code Black.

Molly Ephraim (Maybelle)

Last, but most certainly not least, is Molly Ephraim, who portrays Maybelle in A League of Their Own. Prior to her part in the sports comedy, Ephraim appeared in many movies and TV shows that you might recognize her from.

Her roles in movies have included playing Wendy Greenhut in College Road Trip, Ali Rey in both Paranormal Activity 2 and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Cricket in Gravy, and Irene Kelly in The Frontrunner.

Ephraim has also had a prominent career in television. When you hear her name and think of TV, the first thought that probably comes to mind is her role on the popular sitcom, Last Man Standing, where she played Mandy Baxter, co-starring with Tim Allen.

However, Ephraim has done plenty of other series. She’s had parts in shows such as Law & Order, Brockmire, Halt and Catch Fire, Casual, and more. Most recently she had a role in the HBO series, Perry Mason, and played Wendy Wallach in the Peacock original series, Angelyne, which starred Emmy Rossum .

Honestly, there are so many amazing actors and actresses who are gracing the small screen in A League of Their Own, and I, for one, can't wait to see what they do next after this show.

