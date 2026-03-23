See Reese Witherspoon’s Personalized Messages To Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow And More Who Wished Her A Happy 50th

Reese Witherspoon celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend, turning 50 on March 22, and it’s no surprise that the beloved actress was showered with parasocial love from those around her. As she received lovely (and, in one case, musical) messages from friends like Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow and many more, she returned the favor with sweet words of her own for her loved ones.

In the case of Jennifer Garner, I can definitely see why Reese Witherspoon would be inspired to share a personalized message to her Instagram Stories. The 13 Going on 30 star whipped out the saxophone for a rendition of “You Are My Sunshine,” with images of the birthday girl and animated suns popping up around her as she played:

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Stories)

She wasn’t the only one to receive a Story of gratitude, however. Kerry Washington, who co-starred in and executive produced Little Fires Everywhere with Reese Witherspoon back in 2020, shared a photo of them together, with the latter’s post showing this exchange:

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Kerry Washington: Happy [Reese Witherspoon] day everyone!!!! Happy Birthday to this very very very special light of a human being. So grateful you were born. LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH RW ♥️♥️♥️♥️

Happy [Reese Witherspoon] day everyone!!!! Happy Birthday to this very very very special light of a human being. So grateful you were born. LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH RW ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Reese Witherspoon: [Kerry Washington] you are the best! I love you, thank you friend ♥️

Going even further back into Reese Witherspoon’s greatest movies and TV roles, her Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar had a hilarious take on her friend turning 50, which apparently had Witherspoon laughing:

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Stories)

This practice of responding to well-wishes with personalized greetings is actually really on brand for Reese Witherspoon, given her “very important” rule about returning to The Morning Show. It makes a lot of sense that someone who would make a point of telling everyone hello on the first day back on set would also prioritize replying to her birthday posts.

Gwyneth Paltrow received one of those responses after she shared a pic with the actress:

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Stories)

You can tell that she was really feeling the love, as she responded to people from her team, author Harlan Coben, who co-wrote her novel Gone Before Goodbye, former colleagues like Big Little Lies’ Darby Camp, comedian Leanne Morgan, singer Kelsea Ballerini, and Mindy Kaling, who shared this exchange with Reese Witherspoon:

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(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Stories)

While birthdays are something of a personal holiday, it seems like Reese Witherspoon is insistent on spreading the love around and not just enjoying her day in the spotlight. Should we really expect anything less from the woman who throws Halloween parties for her colleagues or creates a “Magical Wonderland” at her house over the holidays? I’ll bet she even sends Thank You cards for her gifts. What a woman.

Hopefully the actress felt as much love as she sent out on her birthday, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for her next projects on the 2026 TV schedule. While The Morning Show Season 5 is filming now, we’re unlikely to get that batch of episodes before 2027, but we’re definitely looking forward to the Legally Blonde prequel Elle, which Reese Witherspoon is executive producing. That’s set to premiere July 1 and can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription.