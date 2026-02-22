Insider Drops Claims About The Kind Of Relationship Ben Affleck Is Open To Over A Year After Divorce From JLo

The year is still relatively young, but Ben Affleck has already been incredibly busy. He spent a considerable amount of time promoting his 2026 movie schedule entry, The Rip, alongside co-star and good buddy Matt Damon and the rest of the cast. And, of course, Affleck also headlined that viral Super Bowl ad. While the A-lister’s career continues to flourish, there are still questions regarding the next steps in his romantic life over a year after the finalization of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Now, a source is weighing in on that front.

Lopez and Affleck’s split was made official (from a legal standpoint) back in January 2025. About a month or so later, it was reported that the Air director had been “casually dating” but was not getting into anything serious. An insider recently made claims about Ben Affleck’s love life while speaking with inTouch Weekly. If this person is to be believed, there’s one thing the Oscar winner definitely is not aiming for when it comes to romance:

He’s being upfront about it. He’s not looking for a long-term relationship right now because he has enough on his plate and his job and his children still need a huge amount of time.

This claim should be taken with a grain of salt though, as mentioned earlier, Ben Affleck is a busy man these days. According to this unnamed insider, though, there’s still something Affleck isn’t opposed to when it comes to dating:

He does have room in his life for flings and no-strings hookups, and he’s not chasing after women half his age for that kind of thing. Ben is totally cool with being with women his own age if everybody understands what they’re really getting into.

Affleck has dated and married women of varying ages over the years. Of course, he was most notably married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and the couple share three kids – Violet (20), Seraphina (17) and Samuel (13). (Garner and Affleck remain close while co-parenting.) There’s also Affleck’s relationship with Lopez, who he was originally engaged to between 2002 and 2004 and married in Las Vegas in 2022 after reconciling. By April 2024, the pair had separated, and Lopez filed for divorce in August of that year.

Since then, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have seemingly maintained a friendly relationship and have even still provided support for each other’s kids at varying times. The pair were all smiles when they appeared at the red carpet premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman last fall. However, insiders said that the lovely meetup wouldn’t signify a romantic reconciliation for “Bennifer.” While they were friendly, that was also a business outing, as Affleck was an EP on the movie and, per this source, Affleck is focused on his career:

[He] seems totally immune to falling in love, or at least totally disinterested in that at the moment. Ben is trying to build an empire with his new studio [Artists Equity] and walking that path alone or with just [Matt Damon] at his side, works for him right now. He has his eyes on the real prize, not the next random hot actress that catches his eye.

So, all in all, it’s being alleged that Ben Affleck is keeping his eyes focused on work while also leaving the door open for casual relationships. If that is true, it’s hard to say whether the public will become privy to any details regarding any of the ladies Affleck sees in the near future. Regardless, given Affleck’s persona, I’d imagine he’d have no problem finding a partner should he seek one.