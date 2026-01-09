Julia Roberts Was Obsessed With Pal George Clooney's Jay Kelly Cheesecake Plot, And Shares Her Own Celeb Tale

Julia Roberts and George Clooney go way back, from teaming up on two Ocean’s movies to reuniting a few years back for their rom-com Ticket to Paradise. Even when they’re not working together, these two Hollywood stars support each other, like how Roberts enjoyed watching Clooney’s most recent movie, the Netflix subscription-exclusive Jay Kelly. She was especially taken with the movie’s cheesecake plot, as it made her think of her own similar experience as a celebrity.

During Jay Kelly, we learn there’s a rider in the contract of George Clooney’s title character that a slice of cheesecake be available to him wherever he goes. When Jay realizes this, he mentions that he doesn’t even like cheesecake, but his manager, Adam Sandler’s Ron Sukenick, assures him that he just doesn’t remember enjoying a slice wants. In an interview with Deadline tied to her latest movie, After the Hunt, Julia Roberts revealed that watching Jay Kelly made her realize she has a similar situation going with “either a huge bag or a huge bowl of raw almonds,” and she doesn’t know why. Roberts continued:

I like them, but not in bulk! I mean, they’re everywhere I go. It’s so funny. And so I just recently sent an email since watching Jay Kelly, since seeing all these almonds, I sent email and said, ’In the new year, one thing I would really like to do is review any and all riders that pertain to me in this world, because I think it might be time for a little reset on the almonds.’

I hope Julia Roberts is able to track someone down who can shed light on how it was decided to deliver her almonds in bulk. Is this something that’s only been happening within the last decade or so, or does this stretch back to earlier movies of hers, like My Best Friend’s Wedding or Erin Brockovich. Whatever the answer is, I’m sure she’ll be able to get the almond portion of her riders removed. If Roberts has that much of a craving for those kinds of nuts one day, she has people who can easily obtain them.

Jay Kelly’s cheesecake subplot also reflects a mistake George Clooney made in real life. He discovered in New York from a driver ferrying him around that he’d been instructed to find Fuji apples for the actors, but wasn’t having any luck. This stemmed from just one time that Clooney expressed interested in eating Fuji apples because “it was the only one” he could think of, and that request led to that kind of fruit being added to his rider. Celebrities really need a system in place where someone actually checks with them about if they want a certain kind of food in their riders rather than just assume it should be included.

Like George Clooney and Adam Sandler for their work in Jay Kelly, Julia Roberts was also recognized in the 2026 Golden Globe nominations for her performance as Alma Inhoff in After the Hunt. We’ll see if all three actors win their respective categories when the ceremony airs this Sunday on both CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.