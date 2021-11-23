Ghostbuster’s Paul Feig Had A Classy Response As Afterlife Hit Theaters

It’s no secret while many critics enjoyed the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, various diehard Ghostbusters fans did not. At the time, fans voiced their disdain for the film’s all-female cast, with their disappointment in the decision showing in the 2016 female-led film becoming a box office bomb. Besides the cast, director Paul Feig received some flak for the film’s disappointing commercial performace. This led Columbia Pictures to pivot away from a sequel and do a follow-up to the original series – Ghostbuster: Afterlife. While some would be sour over their experience, Feig was the opposite, as evidenced by his classy response to Afterlife’s release.

The Ghostbusters director took to Twitter to congratulate the latest entry into the Ghostbusters universe. Paul Feig appeared to be just as excited about Ghostbusters: Afterlife arriving in theaters as moviegoers were. The sequel’s journey to the cinema has been a drawn-out battle, to say the least. Instead of being bitter over not getting another shot, Feig chose to uplift the new film, especially its director, Jason Reitman. Check out the Ghostbusters director’s celebratory tweet below:

Huge congrats to ⁦@JasonReitman⁩ and the whole #GhostbustersAfterlife cast and crew on this amazing opening weekend. The film is brilliant. So exciting to have a whole new generation bustin'! Here's to many more ecto adventures! #weareallghostbusters https://t.co/DBkFuW3udSNovember 20, 2021

Paul Feig proved not every tough situation leads to a person becoming sour. Someone with a big ego and low self-esteem would’ve trashed the sequel even before seeing it. Feig chose to champion Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s success as it cultivates a new generation of Ghostbusters fans. He seemed glad to have both new and old fans be introduced to a new group of Busters.

But there was one part of his sweet message that stuck out. Perhaps mentioning “more etco adventures” alluded to some potential sequels or crossovers in the future. Paul Feig may or may not have been hinting at something coming down the line. Given Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s stellar opening weekend, Columbia Pictures will be down for doing more films. That could mean the Last Christmas director and the 2016 cast could re-enter the fray at some point. Hopefully Feig’s positive reaction to the film will spell that much-deserved crossover to happen later.

Of course, Paul Feig giving Jason Reitman his props seemed to leave the door open for more Ghostbusters opportunities. Upon seeing Feig’s kind words, Reitman gave back the love on Twitter by mentioning how A Simple Favor director inspired him.

You are a class act, a great friend, and a brilliant director. My heart is filled with gratitude for @paulfeig, the brilliant ATC cast and crew. Thank you for expanding the GB universe and giving me the courage to attempt a 👻 movie. #weareallghostbusters https://t.co/lXBKBuLWiWNovember 20, 2021

Jason Reitman helming Ghostbusters: Afterlife served as a full-circle moment for the franchise. The Afterlife director saw the franchise come together firsthand as his father, Ivan Reitman, directed the first two films. Having grown up on the set, Jason Reitman got to carry on the franchise’s legacy by introducing it to a new generation.

With that new generation interacting with the beloved multimedia franchise, there’s bound to be a Ghostbusters renaissance. Hopefully, the mutual love and respect between Paul Feig and Jason Reitman will translate to a possible Ghostbusters collaboration. In the meantime, moviegoers can visit a theater near them to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife.