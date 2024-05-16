The A+ Way Glen Powell's Parents Literally Trolled Him On The Red Carpet At Netflix's Hitman Premiere

Glen Powell has been a recognizable name for a number of years now, but it looks like he’s finally truly having his movie star moment. After Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has received top billing on a number of projects that have been hits, boosting his status as a true Hollywood star. He is now leading the new Richard Linklater action comedy Hit Man , which is already being advertised as the movie of the summer. He arrived at the red carpet premire of the movie with his parents, who couldn’t resist an opportunity to hilariously troll their son during his big moment.

The Anyone But You star looked dashing at the Austin, Texas premiere at The Paramount Theater. While his look otherwise would’ve been the true talk of the event, his parents definitely upstaged their son. They brought cardboard signs that said “Stop Trying To Make Glen Powell Happen” and “It’s Never Gonna Happen” and held them up behind Powell as he posed for photos. It was absolutely hilarious, and the 35-year-old was clearly in on the joke, as he smiled for the cameras. You can see the photo from the moment below:

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Saucedo/Variety via Getty Images)

The phrases on the signs are a reference to a quote from Mean Girls, where Gretchen tries to get the slang term “fetch” to catch on at their high school, and Regina George snaps back that she is never going to “make fetch happen.” The signs are clearly meant to be an ironic reference to Hollywood trying to make Glen Powell a movie star for years before he finally became one. After the box office success of Anyone But You last year, Glen Powell is officially happening, and it’s about time.

I love that his parents got in on this funny moment, supporting their son in a hilarious way. Powell is constantly posting photos with his family, bringing them along for his meteoric rise to fame. His parents had small cameo roles in Anyone But You , and Powell still participates in his family tradition where they all dress as Buddy the Elf and run around New York during Christmastime., which is totally adorable. They seemingly keep him humble, as the actor revealed his mom calls him out if she thinks he’s dressing “too douchey.” I can’t get over how cute and funny the Powells are, and he has them to keep his feet on the ground even as he gets more recognizable.

The Set It Up actor can probably count on Hollywood continuing to make him happen. Hit Man is already getting great reviews from critics, and he is set to be the star of the summer blockbuster Twisters which premieres in July. He also has a number of other projects expected within the next few years, most notably the remake of Running Man , which will be helmed by Edgar Wright . With his charisma and great sense of humor, it’s hard to believe Glen Powell hasn’t been happening. It may have taken a few years, but his time has finally arrived, and his parents will just have to get used to it.

You can see Glen Powell in Hit Man, which will be available for Netflix subscribers on May 24th. You can also see him leading the all-star cast of Twisters when the film hits theaters on July 19th. For more information on other exciting titles heading to streaming and cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .