Today's The Day Glen Powell Just Compared Top Gun: Maverick To Marvel Movies, And His Take Is A+
He makes a good point.
While Glen Powell has been active in the acting world for a long time, with his notable earlier work including making his film debut in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and having a small role in The Dark Knight Rises, it’s no secret that Top Gun: Maverick launched him to worldwide fame. The 2022 movie that saw Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell training a group of Top Gun graduates, including Powell’s Hangman, was met with critical acclaim and ended up being the 2nd highest-grossing movie that year. Now, roughly two and a half years after its release, Powell has compared Maverick to the best Marvel movies, and his take is A+.
2024 was another big year for Powell, as he starred in Hit Man and Twisters, which can respectively be streamed with a Netflix subscription and Peacock subscription. His performance as Gary Johnson in the former movie netted him a Golden Globe nomination a few days ago, and now his interview with Everyday Warrior Nation is up, which included him explaining why something like Top Gun: Maverick stands out from the MCU and other superhero stories. He started off by saying:
As someone who’s not only watched many of the Marvel movies in order numerous times, but also a fan of the superhero genre in general, I agree with Glen Powell’s opinion. Sure, it’s nice to see characters like Spider-Man and The Hulk fight antagonists aliens, mad scientists and other threats, but it’s also great when we can see the kind of heroes that Powell’s talking about. In Top Gun: Maverick’s case, those were pilots, but even if we’re talking about characters in other heroic professions, the point is that they’re showing off their talents and bravery in a world where, although heightened, a lot more closely resembles real life. Powell continued:
I appreciate a good CGI slugfest among superheroes and supervillains, but Glen Powell’s right, when it’s an incredible feat actually being performed in real life, that makes for an extra special cinematic moment. In Top Gun: Maverick’s case, you can revisit those aerial spectacles and watch Powell act opposite Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and many others by streaming the sequel with a Paramount+ subscription. Powell has also teased that Top Gun 3 is in the works, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.
The actor will next be seen starring in The Running Man, which opens November 21 on the 2025 movies schedule. Captain America: Brave New World, the next of the upcoming Marvel movies, comes out on February 14.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.