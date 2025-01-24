Glenn Close Opens Up About The Best On-Screen Kiss She’s Ever Had, And I Can’t Blame Her For This Choice

There have been some iconic on-screen kisses in the history of Hollywood. Each performer probably recalls their own best, and answers vary widely, including Glenn Close. The actress and stage performer revealed that her’s took place in one of the ​​ greatest baseball movies ever, and I understand completely.

Close, of course, is one of the most prolific and acclaimed actresses of her time, and has a large pool to pick from. Not to mention, that list may be growing with her already-released and upcoming Netflix 2025 movie and TV schedule projects, including Back in Action and the impending Wake Up Dead Man . That’s not even covering the show’s she’ll be on on our 2025 TV schedule , but the 77-year-old revealed her top pick as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen . The 101 Dalmatians actress revealed that the best (and maybe only) kiss was between her and a common Hollywood crush of yesteryear, saying:

Robert Redford in The Natural. I only got to kiss him once. … Maybe we did two takes. But I also threw him out of my apartment, but I ended up with him.

Her The Natural costar is an excellent choice, and while there were plenty of options, I can’t blame her for this one, especially since it’s one of the best Glenn Close movies out there. I feel obligated to admit that I may be okay with the choice because I was long ago adopted into the Robert Redford fan club. I’d love to know more of her reasoning, but The Sting actor seems like he’d be a great scene partner and obviously isn’t too bad to look at!

I know The Deliverance alum couldn’t linger too long on the question since she has a big year ahead of her (and it was just a fun segment). Among her many projects ahead, including the multiple Netflix subscription -required movies, Close had been going viral for people discovering, or rediscovering, her surprising Hook cameo . Even though both movies are seemingly getting more coverage, she signed onto the new Ryan Murphy series All’s Fair, which she almost passed on the Kardashian legal drama . Other notable pre-production projects ahead include the animated series, Standing By and a remake of Sunset Boulevard for the big screen (Close played Norma Desmond in 1993 and 2017 stage productions).

There’s no end to Glenn Close’s body of work, and her pool to pick from for best on-screen kiss is almost as big. Robert Redford topping the best kiss list is no surprise, and there are no complaints from me about her answer.

The Natural is available with VOD services. You’ll need a Netflix subsxcription to watch Back in Action or activate one by the time Wake Up Dead Man releases. If you want to catch the Ryan Murphy show All’s Fair's premiere, make sure to have an active Hulu subscription .