After Joining Kim Kardashian And Ryan Murphy’s Hulu Show, Glenn Close Reveals Why She Nearly Passed On It

After Kim Kardashian made her starring acting debut in American Horror Story: Delicate she has signed on for another Ryan Murphy-produced series. She is set to star in All’s Fair, a legal drama that's being produced for Hulu. The show will also include legendary actress Glenn Close, who can bring gravitas to the already buzzy project. The Oscar nominee recently revealed that she almost passed on the project, and explained what made her reconsider and ultimately sign on.

Ryan Murphy has so many (streamable) shows and is practically the king of TV at this point. Hits like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Glee have his fingerprints on them. Aside from producing shows with soapy, bingeable premises, Murphy's also famous for casting A-list talent . Adding Glenn Close to his latest cast is par-for-the-course, but even with Murphy’s reputation, the actress was still apprehensive about signing on due to another major production on her resume. She told Entertainment Tonight :

I don’t like to repeat myself. And I think Ryan came to me, and I said, ‘If you want me to be nasty, I don’t want it. Because I’ve done Damages. I don’t want to be that person again.’ He said, ‘No, no, no, you’re not gonna be that person. She’s gonna be different.

For context, the FX/Audience series Damages debuted in 2007 and lasted five seasons. Glenn Close led an all-star cast that included Rose Byrne and John Goodman. A legal drama, it saw the Fatal Attraction star play a ruthless lawyer that was also considered a “master manipulator.” It was a juicy, complex role that Close played flawlessly and won two Emmys for. Even though a character like that would be well within her range, it’s understandable why the actress wouldn’t want to take on the same kind of role again.

Thankfully, Ryan Murphy assured her that he planned on taking a different approach for All’s Fair, and the new role would showcase the veteran actress' range in a whole new way. Every detail learned about the new show has been nothing but exciting, and Murphy has nailed legal dramas before, with The People vs. O.J. Simpson being a prime example. As for where production on the upcoming show stands, the Deliverance star said:

So we’re still in the process – we don’t start shooting until the end of September. And I'm still in the process of finding her.

As for when fans can expect to see the show premiere, that remains to be seen. Considering Glenn Close’s history of incredible performances , I’m sure she’ll find the character in no time and deliver some stunning work.

Even with such buzz, All’s Fair hasn’t been without hiccups. Halle Berry was originally set to star alongside Kim Kardashian in the show, but scheduling conflicts made it impossible. Berry’s replacement has yet to be announced, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the short list includes a slew of talented actresses clamoring to work with Ryan Murphy. And, of course, I can't imagine that may would turn their nose up at the prospect of working with a living legend like Glenn Close.

A release window has yet has yet to be announced for All's Fair, but keep in mind that the show will eventually be available to stream with a Hulu subscription in the near future.