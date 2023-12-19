Now Jonathan Majors Is Out At Disney And Marvel, What Are The Options For Avengers: Kang Dynasty?

Actor Jonathan Majors' career was skyrocketing before he was arrested and charged with assault in March. Fans wondered how this might affect his ongoing role in the MCU, especially once Majors was found guilty for harassment and assault. Following the verdict Marvel officially dropped Majors, so now there are even more questions about what's coming next. Now that he's officially out, there are a few options with how Kevin Feige and company could proceed for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Let's break it all down.

While Marvel is known for its tight security, the studio broke the internet by dropping Majors shortly after the verdict was revealed. Fans are super curious about Kang might be handled in an upcoming Marvel movie, and there are a number of workarounds the studio might go with. Buckle up and let's get theorizing.

A Multiverse Story Could Switch Who Kang Is

The one silver lining with the Kang-related drama is that we're currently deep into the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. And as such, the narrative possibilities are truly endless. So perhaps this could end up working in the studio's favor with how it handles Jonathan Majors' character, who is expected to be the big villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

As discussed in ReelBlend's coverage of Loki Season 2, the finale seemingly saw Loki becoming the next He Who Remains. And perhaps someone like the villainous Renslayer could take on the mantle of Kang, and be the real threat to the multiverse. Only time will tell. Since Marvel reportedly knew it had a Majors problem as Loki Season 2 was in post-production, perhaps that's why we got Renslayer's twist ending.

The MCU Could Kill Kang Off And Change Its Avengers Plans

Another clear option that Marvel Studios has on its hand is to simply kill off Kang as a character, and change its plans for the next Avengers movie. This would be perhaps the most drastic option, but one that doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility. After all, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still very early in its development stage, so the narrative could be shifted. What's more, Avengers 5 just got a new writer.

Knowing the threat that Kang(s) are to all of the timelines, I could see a future where what's left of the TVA takes the time to prune every version of Jonathan Majors' signature character. Only time will tell what Kevin Feige and company ultimately decide with the actor now out of that role.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Jonathan Majors could be replaced by another actor like Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts

The final, and perhaps most logical, option is to simply have another actor replace Jonathan Majors as Kang. There's plenty of outstanding talent out there, and becoming the MCU's next Thanos sounds like a dream job. And it's quite an acting challenge to play multiple variants of the same character. We've seen major villains recast recently, with Mads Mikkelsen playing Johnny Depp's character Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Of course, some actors might be reticent to take on the role given Jonathan Majors' legal issues. The actor already played him throughout Ant-Man 3 as well as two season of Loki, so there are some big shoes to fill. Add in any personal relationship that Majors might have with possible replacement, and it adds another interesting wrinkle to the situation.

Marvel's plan of action remains to be seen, but the studio immediately parted ways with Jonathan Majors following his verdict. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.