Greatest Showman 2? Star Michelle Williams Has a Pretty Solid Argument For A Sequel

Michelle Williams hasn't made a whole lot of sequels over the course of her career – with Andy Serkis' Venom: Let There Be Carnage being the only time that she has reprised a role on the big screen – but fans evidently shouldn't take that history as an indication of a reluctance on her part. Obviously there are some movies that simply don't need follow-ups, but one that the actor very much wants to see happen is The Greatest Showman 2.

Williams plays Charity Barnum, the wife of Hugh Jackman's P.T. Barnum, in the original 2017 musical, and apparently it's a character she'd happily return to if she were to be called upon. As she shared in a career retrospective interview with Vanity Fair, one of the big draws for her is simply the opportunity to have more of the music in the world. She explains,

It feels good. Those songs come on the radio and I’m singing them. I hear it in the grocery store and I want to dance to it. The Greatest Showman sequel. Part 2– c’mon!

Fans of The Greatest Showman will know that this is far from the first time that a star has pushed for the idea of a sequel. In 2019, Zac Efron said that it was a project that was in early stages of development and expressed hope that it would happen. Hugh Jackman has been asked about a Greatest Showman 2 multiple times, and while he often makes jokes about how many sequels he's made, it also seems to be an idea in which he'd be interested.

It should also be noted that this isn't even the first time that Michelle Williams has expressed enthusiasm for the possible follow-up feature. Last spring, she was quoted saying that she would make The Greatest Showman 2 "in a heartbeat."

Adding to her thoughts about the original in the Vanity Fair interview, Williams said,

That movie makes you feel good. People love it. Kids love it. Grownups love it. I love it. More please.

Directed by Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman is loosely based on the true story of how P.T. Barnum created the world famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. It's certainly not because of box office receipts that a sequel hasn't happened, as the film was a worldwide hit in its theatrical run – ultimately earning $435 million globally.

The Greatest Showman's remarkable cast includes not only the aforementioned Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, and Zac Efron, but also Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and more. Perhaps one of the greatest challenges will be finding opportunity in the schedules of all those talented people.

While we wait for more updates about The Greatest Showman 2, check out our 2023 Movie Release Calendar to discover all of the films scheduled to arrive in theaters and on streaming in the coming 12 months.