How Much Does A Kardashian Christmas Cost? A Professional Decorator Took A Look, And I Am Shook

The Kardashians regularly go over the top — if audacious floral displays and private-jet birthday getaways are anything to go by — so their take on Christmas is unsurprisingly no exception. If you're even remotely on social media, you've no doubt seen peeks of the family's massive Christmas trees and extensive holiday decorations each year, but exactly how much does all of that merriment cost?

Ashley Greer, a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers— the bloom-focused brain behind the Obama's famous White House Christmas trees —sat down with People to run the numbers on the Kardashians' Christmas decorations, and the results are jaws dropping.

Kim Kardashian Spends A Fortune On Christmas Lights

Given that Kim Kardashian is a veritable billionaire, girlfriend has plenty of wiggle room in that budget. Good thing, too, because according to Greer, the SKIMS mogul is dropping a cool $10,000 for Christmas decorations. A good portion of that budget apparently goes to loads of lights—"a minimum of 200 strands of 200 lights," Greer estimated — that festoon the mega-star's $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories)

How Much Does Khloé Kardashian's Tree Cost?

In her deep dive on Khloé K's Christmas tree, Greer estimates that the Good American founder spent about $12,000 her the real tree, which the florist says is decorated in hundreds of "designer baubles that range in price from $5 to $45-plus."

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

Much like her family, this Kardashian sister loves to go all out for the holidays, and we love to see it.

What Did Kylie Jenner Pay For Her Custom Christmas Decorations?

Like older sister Kim, Kylie is also a card-carrying billionaire thanks to the success of her Kylie Cosmetics company. So it seems very on-brand that the businesswoman would spend $13,000 on a Christmas tree, as she allegedly did in 2018 for a custom-made gold faux tree, plus the wealth of balls and bulbs added to it.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories)

With a tisel covered tree with all those fab ornaments, it makes sense that she spent quite a bit on it.

Kourtney Kardashian Goes All In On Christmas Trees

The eldest Kardashian supposedly spends a whopping $36,500 on Christmas decorations, with Greer pointing to at least five full-size, fully decorated trees seen throughout Kourtney's spacious home back in 2018. And it looks like the reality star's current Christmas set-up is similarly ostentatious, giving her 200-million-plus Instagram followers a peek at one said tree via her Instagram stories on December 14.

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Stories)

That massive tree is a lot to take in. However, with a newborn at home this year, I bet this Kardashian is really going to go all out this time to celebrate her baby's first Christmas.

Unsurprisingly, Kendall Jenner's Decorations Are The Most Low-Key

Kendall Jenner has always seemed the most low-maintenance of the Kardashian girls— well, as "low-maintenance" as a world-famous supermodel could be — and her holiday decorations budget seemingly reflects that. Greer told People that Jenner's 2016 decorations, featuring a faux-snow-flocked tree, would have altogether cost around two grand.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) A photo posted by on

While that's still a high price tag, compared to her family, this feels very casual.

But Kris Jenner Outdoes Her Daughters When It Comes To Christmas

The Kardashian matriarch has been known to drop as much as $157,000 on Christmas decorations, with Greer citing the mom-ager's 20-foot peppermint-bedecked tree and garland-covered foyer as taking up the bulk of the budget. Where do you think the rest of the Kardashian ladies got it from? That Christmas spirit is apparently genetic!

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) A photo posted by on

You can catch Kris, Kim, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian clan on The Kardashians, which wrapped up its fourth season this November on the 2023 TV schedule. You can catch up with all four seasons of the reality series with a Hulu subscription. And as we get closer to Christmas, we'll be sure to keep you posted on this famous family's holiday happenings.