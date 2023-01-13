Gwyneth Paltrow And Katy Perry On How Kids Sometimes ‘Ruin Relationships’

Gwyneth Paltrow has had a long and wildly successful career as an actress, while being a celebrity for decades . As such, her personal life has made plenty of headlines, including her romantic relationships and time as a parent. Paltrow recently spoke with pop star Katy Perry, where the two explained how kids can sometimes “ruin relationships.” Sounds like some people need to conscious uncouple themselves from that dynamic.

Katy Perry recently appeared on The Goop Podcast (opens in new tab), which is a massively successful venture hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow herself . They discussed their careers and marriages, as well as what it’s like to be a parent. While discussing the give and take that creates a strong romantic relationship, the two A-listers also addressed the way having kids can sometimes be the final straw in a partnership. Paltrow herself weighed in first, saying:

It’s hard on a relationship. Like I’ve looked back now on like the data set of parents with young kids and it just ruins the relationship. It’s really hard!

Some points were made. While Gwyneth Paltrow is open about loving being a mother to her two children, she knows that it’s not always the case. What’s more, the Pepper Potts actress ( who recently posed nude ) has studied up statistics about how many relationships fall apart due after growing their family. For her part, she and ex-husband Chris Martin ended up splitting up after having kids together, although they continue to co-parent.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s comment to Katy Perry on the Goop Podcast are sure to turn a few heads, especially those who are still eager for information about her break-up with exes like Chris Martin and Brad Pitt. For her part, she’s been married to producer Brad Falchuk since 2018. Katy Perry is a mother herself, sharing a daughter with actor Orlando Bloom . She weighed in on why some relationships are ruined by kids, saying:

I think if both people in the relationship are willing to do the work then it’s going to be so much easier. But if one person thinks they don’t have any work to do then it’s going to be really challenging.

Points were made. Kids are a ton of work, especially when they’re babies. And when parents don’t both put in the work in parenting, it can breed resentment that eventually destroyed a relationship. Luckily Perry has gushed about Orland Bloom as both a person and partner.

While Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned how kids can ruin relationships, she wasn’t necessarily talking about herself. And earlier in the same podcast she gushed about how becoming a mother changed her life forever, especially after the extremely difficult birth she had with daughter Apple. As she shared:

After I had a seizure and passed out I woke up and she was lying four inches from my face. And I looked at her giant blue eyes and it was like one of those sorting machines where everything just all of a sudden sorts and you’re totally reorganized. And that’s what it was like for me. And I never felt lonely again after I had her.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Moments like this show why The Goop Podcast is so wildly popular, as Gwyneth Paltrow really gets honest and raw with the guests and (of course) audience. And on top of that, the ads offer beauty and skincare products and tips. It is Goop after all.