Gwyneth Paltrow Shared A Sweet Post In Support Of Kim Kardashian, But It's Bethenny Frankel's Response That's Getting A Lot Of Likes

Bethenny Frankel has never been one to keep her thoughts to herself. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has taken aim at fellow reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in the past, also sharing her opinions on subjects including Meghan Markle and the tell-all book about the Bravo franchise . Following The Kardashians star’s emotional interview on The goop Podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet and supportive post about her friend, and Frankel took the opportunity to weigh in with her opinion about Kardashian, adding a catty — yet apparently popular — response.

Gwyneth Paltrow Supports Kim Kardashian After Podcast Interview

Kim Kardashian opened up about a number of different topics when speaking to the Iron Man actress on The goop Podcast (opens in new tab), including whether she’d get married for a fourth time , if she wants more kids, and her and Kanye West’s rules about their daughter North’s TikTok account . Gwyneth Paltrow had some kind words for the mom of four, which she shared alongside a photo of her and Kardashian on Instagram , saying:

@kimkardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this. For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be, and how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it. I loved getting to interview her for the @goop podcast and get into this and so much more.

There’s no disputing that Kim Kardashian and her family are fascinating to followers of pop culture. Love them or hate them, the KarJenners have been on our screens and in our headlines for over a decade. Popularity doesn’t necessarily equate to admiration, however, and Bethenny Frankel made sure to hit the comments section to make that known.

While several people, including Selma Blair, agreed with Gwyneth Paltrow’s sentiments regarding the SKIMS boss, others took to the comments with less-than-complimentary thoughts about what Kim Kardashian contributes to the world. The Real Housewives of New York City star was among those, with the bitingly sarcastic comment:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The comment had already garnered thousands of likes as of this writing, apparently proving that Bethenny Frankel is not LOLing by herself. The Skinnygirl founder has spoken out about Kim Kardashian before in regards to the messages the mom of four sends out to her followers. She specifically took aim at the Hulu reality star for the “false ideal” she creates by PhotoShopping her social media posts , telling TMZ in September:

It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s not inspirational, it’s not aspirational, it’s destructive. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression, it’s a serious thing.