Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Felt Comfortable Getting Naked For A Photo Shoot At 50

Actress Gwyenth Patlrow has had a long and wildly successful career, even winning an Academy Award for her performance in Shakespeare in Love. In her most recent years she’s largely stepped away from acting , instead focusing on her lifestyle brand Goop (opens in new tab) and its various projects. And Paltrow recently explained why she felt comfortable getting naked for a photo shoot at 50.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently celebrated her 50 birthday, and posed for a powerful nude photo where half of her was painted gold a la Goldfinger. It was a bold move to bare it all, one that quickly went viral when the images were released. The accomplished multihyphenate recently spoke to People about her nude shoot, saying:

I feel so happy being 50. I really flipped out when I turned 40, because I thought, 'My life is over. I'm not going to be attractive anymore, and society isn't going to want me.' I really panicked. Turning 50 was the polar opposite. I was like, 'I've never felt better in my own skin, and I don't care if people think I'm attractive or not. I love myself.' It's a great feeling.

Talk about power. While so many of us freak out about aging (even if we’re not in the public eye) Gwyneth Platrow seems to be on an empowering journey of self-acceptance. While she admits she was insecure about aging when turning 40, it seems like the last decade has changed her mind, and she’s able to enjoy the current stage of her life.

Gwyenth Paltrow’s comments to People come from her recent appearance in Los Angeles celebrating her Copper Fit partnership. Eventually the conversation turned to her recent birthday, and the way she bore it all in a photo shoot, with her nude body being painted gold in the process. Clearly she’s loving the skin she’s in, but who wouldn’t when painted gold?

Later in that same conversation, Gwyneth Paltrow got honest about still having some insecurities, and not being totally free of any self-doubt. She explained this complicated dichotomy, opening up with:

There are things that can still throw me off, and I can get self-doubt, but I think for the most part I know who I am. I like who I am. And I know the direction I'm going in. There's an ease that has happened.

While Gwyneth Paltrow has obviously remained in the public eye ( including her personal life ), there are fans who are hoping to see her more active in the acting realm. But while she’s largely retired, Paltrow has gotten in front of the camera for roles in Netflix’s The Politician and as Pepper Potts in the MCU. Although she admits she’s clueless about the inner workings of that massive franchise.