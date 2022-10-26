Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Felt Comfortable Getting Naked For A Photo Shoot At 50
Gwyneth Paltrow bore it all and had half her body painted gold.
Actress Gwyenth Patlrow has had a long and wildly successful career, even winning an Academy Award for her performance in Shakespeare in Love. In her most recent years she’s largely stepped away from acting, instead focusing on her lifestyle brand Goop (opens in new tab) and its various projects. And Paltrow recently explained why she felt comfortable getting naked for a photo shoot at 50.
Gwyneth Paltrow recently celebrated her 50 birthday, and posed for a powerful nude photo where half of her was painted gold a la Goldfinger. It was a bold move to bare it all, one that quickly went viral when the images were released. The accomplished multihyphenate recently spoke to People about her nude shoot, saying:
Talk about power. While so many of us freak out about aging (even if we’re not in the public eye) Gwyneth Platrow seems to be on an empowering journey of self-acceptance. While she admits she was insecure about aging when turning 40, it seems like the last decade has changed her mind, and she’s able to enjoy the current stage of her life.
Gwyenth Paltrow’s comments to People come from her recent appearance in Los Angeles celebrating her Copper Fit partnership. Eventually the conversation turned to her recent birthday, and the way she bore it all in a photo shoot, with her nude body being painted gold in the process. Clearly she’s loving the skin she’s in, but who wouldn’t when painted gold?
Later in that same conversation, Gwyneth Paltrow got honest about still having some insecurities, and not being totally free of any self-doubt. She explained this complicated dichotomy, opening up with:
While Gwyneth Paltrow has obviously remained in the public eye (including her personal life), there are fans who are hoping to see her more active in the acting realm. But while she’s largely retired, Paltrow has gotten in front of the camera for roles in Netflix’s The Politician and as Pepper Potts in the MCU. Although she admits she’s clueless about the inner workings of that massive franchise.
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t currently have any acting projects lined up, but she’ll presumably appear in The Politician if/when it returns for Season 3. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.