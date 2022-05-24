Gwyneth Paltrow Responds After Fans Ask Her If She’s Mad Kourtney Kardashian Started A Goop Rival

It kind of seems like every celebrity comes out with some kind of side hustle that ends up being a pretty big deal or huge business venture, but that’s kind of to be expected when a person the means. We see makeup brands, skin care companies, and health brands come out of the woodwork all the time - and don’t even get me started about the alcohol brands ( I’m looking at you, Ryan Reynolds and Arnold Schwarzenegger ). Kourtney Kardashian has her own wellness brand, and Gwyneth Paltrow responds to her fans asking if she is mad her company Goop has a celebrity-owned rival.

Gwyneth Paltrow shifted away from the life of an actress a number of years ago to pursue a career in the health and wellness industry, her company Goop offering its own products (like a vagina candle ) as well as promoting products Paltrow supports. She created the company back in 2008 and she is now an established and recognizable figure in the industry.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently asked her Instagram followers to ask her questions and she answered them in her story (via Today ), one of which was if she was mad that Kourtney Kardashian “copied” her with her newer company Poosh. Paltrow had pretty much the best response ever when she said there was room for every woman in the room, despite coming off a hard year in her business . Here it is in her exact words:

This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bullshit, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from.

I can’t even begin to explain how much I love this response. Women don’t need to be competing against other women, but supporting each other and collaborating. It sounds like this would be the perfect opportunity for a collaboration between Goop and Poosh, and it would probably end up being pretty awesome.

There is no such thing as an original idea anyway. There were similar brands that came before Goop and there have and will continue to be plenty of brands to come after it. That’s how basically everything is improved and evolves, people take ideas that are already out there and hone or tweak them with their own spins.

Poosh and Goop may be in the same industry, but they do have pretty different vibes. Kourtney Kardashian’s company is a little vibey and new age, while Gwyneth Paltrow’s has a classic feel and is very clean. Paltrow also focuses more on her products, while Poosh is story based and centralized on blogs. Two different companies with two different strategies - I really wouldn’t say that Kardashian “copied” Paltrow in the first place.