Travis Barker Shared A Look At His And Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding, But I'm Honestly More Interested In Kylie Jenner Sharing The Views!

Well, folks, it finally happened. After nearly a year and a half filled with steamy PDA (even at Disneyland) and True Romance -centric movie nights , Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally tied the knot. Surrounded by their loved ones, the couple got married in an intimate, yet extravagant, ceremony in Italy this past weekend. Barker has since shared a sweet look at the wedding, which is sure to give fans all the feels. However, I’m honestly more interested in the views shared by Kylie Jenner during the trip.

This wedding has been a long time coming, to say the least. (And don’t worry, unlike the Las Vegas ceremony, this one was legal ). Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian apparently tied the knot over a week ago in a smaller ceremony – during which Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, apparently watched their kids. The children were reportedly present at this most recent event though ( while Disick was not invited ), and it appears to have been one for the books. Barker posted a photo from the ceremony on his Instagram, which shows him and his new bride sealing their union at the altar:

The snapshot is so pristine that it honestly looks as though it could be a painting. I suppose that’s somewhat fitting, given that Italy is a country filled with beautiful works of art. Kudos to whoever was able to capture this timeless moment.

Of course, while that photo is nice, we really need to talk about some of the great moments that Kylie Jenner, who attended the wedding with daughter Stormi, was able to capture during the trip. The young billionaire recorded more than a few scenic views through her Instagram stories. Check out the beautiful hillside scene she shared:

One thing about Italy is that many places within the country look gorgeous both during the day and at night. And Kylie Jenner was able to take in the nighttime allure in her surroundings. It’s beautifully on display in the following photo:

The media personality didn’t just get footage of the natural beauty surrounding her, though. She also got some great shots of something that the country is best known for: food. Per People , following Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, the party moved to Ristorante Puny for dinner in the evening. As you’d imagine, the bride and groom made sure a serious spread was prepared for their guests. Check out one of the food stations, where a pasta dish was being prepared:

And what’s dinner without a little dessert? The restaurant also had a cannoli station, where guests could indulge in the sweet Italian confection. See it for yourself and try not to let your mouth water too much:

Based on these photos, it would seem that the Kardashian-Jenner family made plenty of lasting memories. It’s likely that The Kardashians will give viewers a closer look at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s nuptials in a future episode or two, something that would likely be exciting for fans. In the meantime though, I think I’m going to go ahead and book my flight to Italy, thanks to Kylie Jenner’s breathtaking views.