Chris Pine And Regé-Jean Page Love Being ‘Internet Boyfriends’ (And Trolling Each Other Over It)

D&D fans may be rushing to the theaters to see the new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but there is also likely a large group of people flocking to the medieval heist movie simply to admire the internet's boyfriends Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page as well. The internet just can’t get enough of them, and it turns out, these two co-stars know it, and love it. So as fans go to admire the two beautiful men in the action-packed movie, Pine and Page are relishing the fact that they've been declared the “internet’s boyfriend,” and even troll each other over it.

Audiences are bound to go gaga over Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as they give smoldering looks to the camera and face off against humongous monsters. So, while promoting the movie, The Princess Diaries 2 star jokingly told People that he and his Dungeons & Dragons co-star are very much aware of their role as the “internet’s boyfriend.”

We talk about it all the time. We have a WhatsApp. It’s just called ‘internet’s boyfriend.’ We’ll send each other pictures of ourselves: ‘These are what my fans are saying.’ So, we’re into it big time.

I can only imagine Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page laughing their heads off at all the creative ways the internet has expressed their undying love for them. Ever since Pine’s film debut in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, he’s had plenty of fans posting about his handsome looks and even tweeting about his penis after going “full Monty” in Outlaw King. Shameless these fans are, aren’t they?

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is also not one to be oblivious to the internet fawning over him. He shared with People that the internet is “well-wooed.”

We send the internet flowers all the time.

I’m sure the internet is appreciative of these hypothetical flowers as they continue to have hearts in their eyes and dazed smiles on their faces.

Regé-Jean Page became Bridgerton’s breakout star when the regency-era Netflix series debuted. Unfortunately, this actor and his exceedingly good looks would not appear on the show again as it was revealed he would not be returning as Simon Basset and stuck to his guns on his decision to leave the series knowing his character’s arc was only meant to last a season. On the other hand, the odds of the 34-year-old actor becoming the next James Bond have become very high due to him being such a fan favorite in the Shonda Rhimes series. But, with this English actor’s film career taking off, he’s said being the next 007 is the farthest thing from his mind right now.

Along with audiences starring at the two actors with heart eyes, Pine and Page also have massive respect for each other. They complimented each other's work ethic, and good looks. However, they also had to do a bit of trolling at the same time, with Pine telling his co-star that "what is infuriating is he's also very funny." So, while the love and appreciation is real, it's always fun when a healthy dose of good-natured shade is thrown into the mix.

Being the “internet’s boyfriend” is a role that Dungeons and Dragon’s Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page don’t plan on turning down anytime soon, and they seem to have a blast soaking up all the online love. So as long as fans are there to swoon, these two attractive stars will be there for the swooning audience.