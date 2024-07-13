Halle Bailey Shared Postpartum Advice For Fellow Moms Months After Welcoming Her First Child

When Halle Bailey made history starring in The Little Mermaid , she described the role on its one-year anniversary as having “changed my life.” Not too long after, another life-changing milestone came to her in the form of her first baby Halo. After welcoming her first child, the actress/singer shared some postpartum advice for new moms that’s very empowering.

At the beginning of the year, Halle Bailey confirmed after months of rumors that she was a new mother. Those underwater pregnancy pics of her show that her Little Mermaid days haven’t totally escaped from the talented actress, and we've loved getting updates about her kiddo and her career. On the red carpet of the 2024 ESPY Awards, she shared with ET some postpartum advice on how to embrace this new chapter:

Enjoy all of it and don't let yourself drown. Remember how special you are as your own person, and yeah, keep going for your dreams I would say.

This is really sound advice as many women experience postpartum depression. In fact, statistics provided by postpartumdepression.org say that approximately 1 in 10 women develop this condition after giving birth. Hopefully, Halle Bailey’s advice to remember your worth and to keep going after what you want can help new mothers reflect on how great they are and embrace these new changes.

Halle Bailey truly has a lot going for her. Other than her breakthrough big-screen role in The Little Mermaid, she played Young Nettie in the Oscar-nominated musical The Color Purple, and she released two singles this past year. With being a mother now added to her many life roles, the 24-year-old star appears to be very happy about her life right now:

It was such a beautiful experience because I think it was really empowering for me and I needed to know like, oh, I still can do this, like, I still am all these things and a mother is just added to that. It made me feel really good.

Hollywood expectations of new mothers tend to be that women are expected to “bounce back” with their careers after giving birth. Fortunately, Halle Bailey told ET that no one gave her any undue pressure:

I feel like I've had beautiful women around me to remind me like, 'Girl, you can take your time. You're fine,' like, so I feel good just living.

It's great news that Halle Bailey had a lot of support around her during this time. After being a new mother, taking everything one day at a time is more sensible compared to the rush of “bouncing back.”

It appears that the Grown-ish actress is doing just fine getting back to the swing of things too after wrapping up her new movie Atlantis three months after giving birth. She’s also taken the time to show off sweet golden summer bikini pics that show her pregnancy weight has come off and she's still glowing.