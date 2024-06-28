Halle Bailey Celebrates Wrapping On Her New Movie She Joined '3 Mos After Having My Baby' And I Don't Blame Her For The Abs-Centric Post

Last summer, Halle Bailey officially became a live-action Disney Princess when she starred in The Little Mermaid, and at the beginning of this year the singer/actress announced she was a first-time mother! Bailey and rapper DDG welcomed their baby, Halo, but that doesn’t mean Bailey is hanging up her blooming acting career. She just wrapped her latest movie, and she’s flaunting an incredible post-partum body while she’s at it.

Halle Bailey just wrapped her work on Universal’s upcoming movie musical, Atlantis. Check out her Instagram post marking the accomplishment:

Bailey took to social media to thank Atlantis director Michael Gondry, who memorably helmed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, for allowing her to be part of Atlantis. No, it’s not a live-action remake of the Disney movie we’ve been hoping for. It’s a musical based on Pharrel Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach. It also stars Janelle Monáe, Brian Tyree Henry, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Quinta Brunson, Tim Meadows, Anderson .Paak and Missy Elliott.

As Halle Bailey wrote in the post, she has a lot of gratitude for the production for “lifting” her up just three months after having her baby. The singer said she’s feeling really “strong” following her work on the production and is hyped for audiences to see her next role.

Going back to work after having a child is no easy feat, and yet tons of mothers do it gracefully all the time. After women give birth, their body goes through tons of physical and emotional changes, but you wouldn’t know it from Halle Bailey’s social media post. She’s out here rocking abs just months after having Halo. That’s definitely something to be very proud of, and surely took some hard work on her part, so I totally get why she went for a cropped top to celebrate the occasion!!

The 24-year-old decided to keep her pregnancy underwraps in 2023 while promoting her two big movies last year, The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple, but once she made the announcement, she received a lot of warm congratulations from other big stars . When she was accused of “lying” on social media about the life milestone while she was expecting, she shared that she decided to protect her “own peace” by not publicizing it. Since the actress’ baby has entered the world, healthy and happy, she has not shied away from pics, including some gorgeous underwater pregnancy pics .

Atlantis is currently Halle Bailey’s only upcoming movie following the controversial release of The Little Mermaid movie . The singer is also gearing up to release her debut studio album! I can’t wait to see what else Bailey does with future projects, but I also need to know her secret to postpartum abs, stat!